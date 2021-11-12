KENNESAW — North Cobb got the postseason off to a strong start with a convincing 44-6 victory over Camden County on Friday in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs at Emory Sewell Stadium.
Quarterback Malachi Singleton, who missed the Warriors’ regular-season finale due to undisclosed reasons, completed 14 of 19 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 111 yards on seven carries and two scores on runs of 44 and 55 yards.
Region 3AAAAAAA champion North Cobb (10-1) also got a boost from Reggie Givhan’s 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter, as well as Givhan’s 40-yard touchdown pass. De’Nylon Morrissette caught five passes for 104 yards and two scores — all in the third quarter.
The North Cobb defense came up big, holding a prolific Camden County offense to just two field goals and making a big stop at the end of the first half that thwarted a likely Wildcat touchdown.
“Our guys played hard all night,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “Hats off to our offense putting up 44 points and our defense for holding them to six. They were averaging 31 points a game, and that was huge.”
The Warriors will remain at home next week to host Roswell in the second round.
Singleton got things started for North Cobb as his 44-yard touchdown run gave the Warriors a 7-0 lead with 7:01 remaining in the first quarter.
Camden County (4-7) came back on the next series with a 40-yard field goal by Adonis Coyle to cut the advantage to 7-3 with 2:52 left in the first quarter, but Givhan took the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for the score to make it 14-3.
After forcing Camden County to punt on the next series, North Cobb took the ball all the way down to the Wildcats’ 36-yard line. Jacob Lindsey, however, intercepted Singleton’ pass and took it back to the Warriors’ 41 with 11:00 remaining in the first half.
Camden County finished the drive with a 40-yard field goal by Coyle to reduce its deficit to 14-6.
North Cobb went on to score again when Givhan took a lateral from Singleton and launched a 40-yard scoring strike to Samuel Mbake to boost the lead to 21-6 with 1:16 to go in the first half.
It was the defense that came through with a big play for North Cobb on the final offensive series of the half as Camden County made a deep drive into Warrior territory.
On first-and-10 at the North Cobb 31, Camden County quarterback Gray Loden threw a pass to Jamie Felix, who streaked towards the end zone for what appeared to be a touchdown. However, Caleb Jenkins managed to grab ahold of Felix and stopped him at the 2-yard line as time ran out.
“That was game-changing,” Queen said. “If they score right there, it is 21-14, and who knows how this game plays out. That 2-yard stop was the biggest play of the game, I think.”
North Cobb picked up right where it left off at the beginning of the second half as Singleton threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Morrissette with 7:39 remaining in the third quarter to push the Warriors’ lead up to 27-6.
North Cobb got a couple more touchdowns, with Singleton scoring on a 55-yard run with 1:33 left in the third quarter and then throwing a 17-yard scoring pass to Morrissette as time ran out in the period to make it 41-6.
Javier Morales’ 20-yard field goal with 6:38 left in the game gave North Cobb its final margin of victory.
