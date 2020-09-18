KENNESAW — Since an emotional win over Harrison in a rematch of last year’s state title game, Allatoona spent the last few weeks just trying to get its bearings back.
Not only were the Buccaneers sidelined last week when their home opener versus Denmark was canceled due to coronavirus concerns in the Danes’ camp, but Allatoona arrived Friday night at Kennesaw Mountain without coach Gary Varner.
With faith in a reliable ground attack and a stout defense, Allatoona steadily rode the legs of sophomore tailback Jayden Ponder to a 21-6 win at Cobb EMC/Mustang Stadium.
Ponder accounted for 146 of the Buccaneers’ 332 yards of offense — all on power runs and tosses behind his offensive line. Despite scampers of 25 and 22 yards in the first and second half, respectively, he mostly made honest gains on his 25 total carries — but it was enough to keep the clock rolling, and the Kennesaw Mountain offense off the field.
The Mustangs (0-3, 0-1 Region 6AAAAAA) finished with just 177 yards.
“(Ponder has) shown us that we can rely on him to keep carrying the ball and protecting it,” said Allatoona associate head coach Troy Peterson, who said Varner’s absence was due to health precautions. “We’ve always good a good stable of running backs to count on, but with him, he’s showed us he can do a good job of toting the football.”
The ball was not thrown often, but Allatoona quarterback Elan Hall did get the big chunk on a 42-yard touchdown pass to towering senior Zach Jackson to make the score 15-0 in the first half.
Dequori Garrett found the end zone on a 2-yard score in the third quarter to make it 21-0, but Kennesaw Mountain made some noise late with a big pass of their own.
Quarterback Cayman Prangley connected with Jailen Taylor on a 29-yard pass that put the Mustangs’ on the 1-yard line. After a sack seemed to doom the scoring threat, Prangley ran in from 11 yards to erase the shutout.
It was not all bad for Kennesaw Mountain, which was poised to make it a one-score game just before halftime, but a fumble from Prangley on a scramble halted the drive.
At the end of the day, a 13-point loss to last year’s Class AAAAAA state runner-up might seem respectable, but Mustangs coach Caleb Carmean insisted his team ignore the logo on the opponent’s helmet.
“Losing stinks, no matter who you play,” Carmean told his players after the game.
“We always focus on ourselves and being 1-0 every week, that’s just our philosophy,” Carmean said. “We’re focused on competing. The effort is there. We just have some execution to work on. We’re going to be a good football team. We’re going to have a good season. I truly believe that.”
Ponder started the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run in the first quarter on Allatoona’s second possession.
Consequently, the Buccaneers’ scores exposed special teams issues throughout the night. Two missed extra points and a missed field goal were all the result of issues with the snap, prompting Allatoona (2-0, 1-0) to go for two after their third touchdown later on.
Neither team converted an extra point in the game.
“We’ve got to get the snap cleaned up,” Peterson said.
Allatoona outgained Kennesaw Mountain 331-177, but it had four personal foul penalties, including two that helped the Mustangs cross midfield on their lone scoring drive.
Allatoona linebacker Fisher Paulsen had an interception in the first that stalled Kennesaw Mountain’s first scoring threat.
