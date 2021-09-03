Game: Kennesaw Mountain (2-0) at Allatoona (0-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Allatoona 21, Kennesaw Mountain 6
All-time series: Allatoona leads 3-0
Prediction: Allatoona 17, Kennesaw Mountain 14
Allatoona and Kennesaw Mountain kick off their Region 6AAAAAA schedules as the rivals face each other at Cobb EMC/Buccaneer Stadium.
Kennesaw Mountain (2-0) come into the game with plenty of momentum after wins over East Paulding and Discovery.
“So far, we’ve started out OK,” coach Caleb Carmean said. “I’d like to see more consistency in all three phases (offense, defense, special teams), but it’s been good to start out the season winning the first two games. But we still have a lot of areas to grow in.”
Meanwhile, Allatoona (0-2) is trying to get on the winning track after beginning the 2020 season with a loss to Harrison in its season opener and a 6-0 defeat at the hands of Hughes.
“I think what working is many unforced errors, many penalties we’ve had on both sides of the ball that have really hurt us,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. “So that’s been a bit problem for us. Another issue for us is not being able to put the ball in the end zone. We’ve had a lot of drives where we’ve moved the ball. But once we get into the red zone, nothing is happening for us. So those are the two biggest issues that we’ve had.”
Quarterback Cayman Prangley and running back Jah Welch, who has 149 yards rushing and three touchdowns, have led the way on offense for Kennesaw Mountain while linebacker Hayden McDougal has been a key player on the Mustang defense.
“They’re a playoff team from last year and they have good weapons on offense,” Varner said. “They seem to have big pass plays, big chunk plays offensively almost every time we’ve seen them. Defensively, they’re very active. They do a lot of blitzing. They cause a lot of problems and they create a lot of big negative plays on defense. They get a lot of big plays on both sides of the ball.”
Allatoona is paced by running back Jayden Ponder, who has 110 yards rushing, and quarterback Tyler McGuire on offense, along with defensive lineman Ezra Odinjor on defense.
“They’re a great football team, very well coached and very physical,” Carmean said. “They’re very good in all three phases of the game – offense, defense and special teams. If you’re going to have a chance at all, you have to be prepared for a full four-quarter football game.”
