In Whitefield Academy’s 28-18 win over North Cobb Christian last week, Caleb LaVallee finished with 17 tackles and four tackles for loss.
However, beyond the defensive accolades, LaVallee had two rushing touchdowns, including the game-winning score to lead the Wolfpack to their first 3-0 start since 2002.
For his success last week, LaVallee was named the Georgia High School Football Daily State Player of the Week.
The dual-threat junior running back and linebacker was given the award Thursday morning at the school. It marked the second straight week a Cobb County player received the honor, with North Cobb quarterback Malachi Singleton previously recognized.
“It means a lot,” LaVallee said. “I worked really hard and I worked really hard with my team, and it’s great to finally get recognition for my team and I. I wouldn’t ask for a better group of guys around me. I choose them over anyone.”
The three-star prospect currently has offers from Duke, Louisville and Vanderbilt, and he is talking to other schools like Virginia, Virginia Tech, Stanford, Wake Forest and North Carolina.
“A lot of the coaches I’ve been talking to really liked my film from (last Friday),” LaVallee said. “They were really impressed.”
Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said he is proud of LaVallee, but he is not surprised.
“I think it’s an awesome honor and recognition that I believe is really well-deserved,” Joiner said. “He’s a guy that’s worked really hard in our program since he was in middle school, and he’s starting to see the fruits of his labor come to fruition, but we knew all of the stuff was bound to happen. I’m really proud and excited for other people to begin to recognize just how good of a player he is, and how special he is to our team and our community.”
Joiner said he feels the best is yet to come from LaVallee, who has 243 rushing yards, four touchdowns, 45 tackles and four sacks after the first three games of the season.
“I think he’s just getting started,” Joiner said. “That’s what’s pretty awesome about being honored this early in the season, is we still feel like he hasn’t played his best game yet. And he’s the kind of guy that works harder than anybody on our team.”
