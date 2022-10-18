Whitefield Academy standout Ayden Duncanson on Sunday flipped his college commitment from East Carolina to North Carolina, where he will join teammate Caleb LaVallee in the Tar Heels' 2023 recruiting class.
Caleb LaVallee will have some familiar company in Chapel Hill, North Carolina next year.
Whitefield Academy athlete Ayden Duncanson, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound, three-star recruit, decommitted from East Carolina on Sunday and flipped to play his college football at North Carolina.
LaVallee, like Duncanson a standout on both sides of the ball, has been committed to the Tar Heels since June 6.
Duncanson made his decision public on Twitter.
“First off I want to thank Coach Houston, Coach Ellis, Coach Harrell, and the rest of the East Carolina coaching staff for everything they have done for me,” Duncanson tweeted. “I wish the team the best going forward and no love has been lost, but after careful thought and prayer, I’ve decided to decommit from ECU.
"With that being said, I am excited to announce that I am changing my commitment to the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill!! I want to thank Coach Brown and Coach Warren for really extending love to my family from the start. And that the rest of the coaches for extending that love after getting to know me and also for this opportunity. This is what is best for my future on the field and off the field and also what is best for my family. Respect my decision. 1000% COMMITTED!! GO HEELS.”
Duncanson has played nearly every position during his time at Whitefield, becoming the program’s jack-of-all-trades. Over his career, he has had 10 interceptions, 63 total tackles and 41 solo tackles in the defensive secondary. On offense, he has played quarterback and wide receiver, amassing 1,065 rushing yards, 1,904 passing yards and 615 receiving yards, as well as 18 total touchdowns.
This season, however, Duncanson has focused his playing on just quarterback and safety. Through Whitefield's first seven games, he has rushed for 674 yards and eight touchdowns, while throwing for 1,111 yards, 15 touchdowns and three interceptions. He has made 17 tackles and two interceptions on defense.
Duncanson chose North Carolina over 12 other offers. including East Carolina, Appalachian State, Buffalo, Georgia Southern, Toledo, Vanderbilt and West Virginia.
