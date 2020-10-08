Game: Whitefield Academy (2-2) at Brookstone (2-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Brookstone 10, Whitefield Academy 7
All-time series: Brookstone leads 3-0
Prediction: Whitefield Academy 21, Brookstone 17
Whitefield Academy is coming off an impressive win against Dodge County last Saturday, and it plans to take its physicality on the road to Columbus.
Coach Coleman Joiner said his team grew last week as it defeated a team that had just beaten defending Class AA champion Dublin. Now, he wants to see that same toughness when the Wolfpack take on Brookstone on Friday.
“Our boys did a great job of not backing down (last week) and, I would say, being the aggressor against a really good football team,” Joiner said. “This win showed all the work the players have been putting in from not just the last few months but several years.”
Joiner said that while the program is young, it continues to grow and is heading in the right direction.
Whitefield has big playmakers on both sides of the ball and it showed in their game against Dodge County.
Ayden Duncanson continues to be a threat on both sides of the ball. He intercepted Dodge County three times and then turned those turnovers into touchdowns. He threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to senior running back Eric Little, and ran 77 yards for a touchdown.
“Ayden is only a sophomore,” Joiner said. “We’re hoping that he continues to grow in his decision-making, but he’s been making big plays in the last four games.”
Myles Redding is another power player. He had three catches for 23 yards for the offense and made big hits on defense.
“(Duncanson and Redding) are two of our biggest leaders on the team,” Joiner said. “Our expectations are for them to continue to play the way they have been.”
As Whitefield prepares to head to Brookstone, Joiner said he knows his team is up for the challenge.
“I think this is just another week to make sure we’re the most physical team on the football field,” Joiner said. “Coach Harrison at Brookstone has done a great job and they play harder than any other team we’ve played this year. We know that we have to match their energy and intensity.”
The Wolfpack learned their lesson after being defeated by the Cougars last season in the first round of the playoffs.
“We kind of took them lightly as being lower seed, but they came out and played a great game,” Joiner said. “We’re trying to make sure there are no surprises this year and I think that starts with our effort and physicality just like it did on Saturday.”
