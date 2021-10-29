MABLETON -- After interceptions on the first two plays from scrimmage Friday night, Whitefield Academy went on the march.
Ayden Duncanson broke loose, going 46 yards to set up a Caleb LaVallee 4-yard touchdown run to put the Wolfpack ahead.
However, that was the only time Whitefield would score until the final seconds of a 40-14 loss to Eagle’s Landing Christian on Friday night in Region 2A Private play.
“I think that, early on, we started really well,” Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said. “We came out, we scored first and we forced a couple of turnovers. Then, they turned us over early in the game, and that’s what they do. A lot of it was self-inflicted.
“They weathered the storm a little better than we did when they turned it over.”
Cole Peterson led Whitefield’s offense, going 14-of-25 for 131 passing yards and a 7-yard touchdown pass in the game’s final minute.
Duncanson, the Wolfpack’s leading receiver and their free safety, hurt his hamstring in the second quarter and finished with two catches for 23 yards, while Ian Weihe had five catches for 40 yards and a touchdown.
“We’ve got to take care of the ball better,” Joiner said about his team, which threw three interceptions and lost a fumble. “If we take care of the ball better, we’re in this game. It may not have gone upside down like it did.”
Whitefield (6-3, 1-1) struggled to stop Eagle's Landing Christian's running back tandem of Chase Davis and Brandon Hood, who combined for 237 yards and five touchdown runs.
Davis had 115 yards on 15 carries, while Hood has 121 yards on 13 carries on Whitefield’s rain-soaked turf.
“They wanted to run the ball and stay on the ground, and that’s what they did,” Joiner said. “They executed really well. They’re really good up front.”
Whitefield will finish the regular season next week by hosting Fellowship Christian before hosting a first-round playoff game Saturday, Nov. 13.
“What we’ll tell our guys is that the playoffs have started at this point,” Joiner said. “Fellowship is a top-10 team and played a lot of good teams so far this year. It’s going to be a really good measuring stick going into the playoffs.”
