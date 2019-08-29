Game: Whitefield Academy (1-0) at Prince Avenue Christian (1-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Prince Avenue 30, Whitefield Academy 6
All-time series: Prince Avenue leads 2-0
Prediction: Prince Avenue 30, Whitefield Academy 20
Whitefield Academy is about to go up against one of the top quarterbacks in the country in Brock Vandagriff who recently committed to Oklahoma.
The five-star prospect, who is ranked the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the country, picked the Sooners over Alabama, Florida State and Georgia.
Vandagriff is also the son of Prince Avenue coach Greg Vandagriff, formerly the head coach at Campbell and Kell.
It will be up to the Wolfpack to contain the 6-foot-5 pocket passer.
One way to have success against him is to keep him on the sideline. The Wolfpack are looking to move the chains offensively and avoid the negative plays.
“He’s the No. 1 quarterback in the country,” Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said. “He’s really good, really talented.”
Joiner said he was encouraged with the Wolfpack’s performance last week in their season opening 26-3 win over Cherokee Bluff. The defense held it to 146 yards and kept it out of the end zone with hopes of carrying the momentum into tonight’s game.
Quarterback Cole Peterson also had a great night with 132 yards passing and two touchdowns.
“We were definitely encouraged,” Joiner said. “I’ve been seeing a lot of good things defensively, and Friday was no exception. We gave up three points on a turnover. Outside of that, we didn’t give up a whole lot. Offensively, I was most encouraged by our skill guys, and we’re getting better up front. Overall, we feel good about (tonight’s game).”
— By Adam Carrington
Game: St. Francis (0-0) at North Cobb Christian (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: North Cobb Christian 21, St. Francis 20, OT
All-time series: St. Francis leads 5-2
Prediction: North Cobb Christian 17, St. Francis 7
North Cobb Christian is about to take the field for the first time since its historical journey to the Class A state quarterfinals last season.
North Cobb Christian knows its home opener against St. Francis is not expected to be a pushover. The Eagles needed overtime to prevail last year and they know the Knights are senior-laden who have played together for the past three years.
Prior to North Cobb Christian beating St. Francis a year ago, the Knights won the previous two meetings, beating the Eagles 7-0 to open the 2017 season and 23-21 in 2016.
“We have a lot of respect for St. Francis,” North Cobb Christian coach Mark Hollars said. “For the past three years, we have been in some really close games, and I that they are going to come in here and be ready to go.”
Realizing that his team is not going to be in peak form in the season opener, Hollars did say the Eagles would need to keep mental mistakes to a minimum, take care of the football and eliminate the big play on defense.
North Cobb Christian graduated most of its defense and quarterback Jack Watson, but is returning running back Ryan Pruitt, who rushed for 457 yards and 10 touchdowns.
— By Adam Carrington
Game: Mount Paran Christian (0-0) at Our Lady of Mercy (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last Year: Mount Paran 55, Our Lady of Mercy 7
All-time series: Mount Paran leads 5-1
Prediction: Mount Paran 35, Our Lady of Mercy 14
Mount Paran will open its season against a team the Eagles have become increasingly familiar with over the past several seasons.
This will be the seventh time Mount Paran and Our Lady of Mercy have met, with the Eagles topping the Bobcats in five straight matchups after dropping the series opener back in 2012.
Coach Mitch Jordan does have some concerns about his team going up against an opponent that has already had the opportunity to get the first game jitters out, but was pleased with what he saw in the Eagles’ scrimmage and expects his team to be ready to go.
Mount Paran easily handled Our Lady of Mercy last year, but Jordan is expecting to see a stiffer challenge this time around thanks to another year of experience for the athletic but young team his Eagles faced last season.
Similarly, Jordan views experience as one of the advantages his team will have throughout this season. Senior quarterback Niko Vangarelli returns and will play behind an equally experienced offensive line. The battle in the trenches will be key against the Bobcats’ athleticism.
As the Eagles look to get off to a quick start in 2019, they’re not taking the Bobcat team they blew out last season lightly.
“I know a lot of our kids played in that game last year, but we’re not looking past Our Lady of Mercy,” Jordan said.
— By Marshall White
MDJ Sports Writer
