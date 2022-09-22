Whitefield Academy returns to the field this week as it travels to take on Rabun County on Friday.
The Wolfpack are coming off a bye, following a 42-7 win over Wesleyan.
“The energy is high and everyone is pretty enthusiastic,” Whitefield Academy coach Coleman Joiner said. “Coming off of our last game, that win over Wesleyan, there was just a little extra that came out of that from our community and our program. Our boys would have been ready to play last Friday if they could have, so we feel good going into this week.”
It will be the first meeting between the programs, and Whitefield Academy will look to continue its winning streak against an undefeated Rabun County team.
The Wolfpack, who are ranked sixth in Class A Division I are averaging 36 points per game on offense, will be facing a Tiger defense that is allowing just 14 points per game. Rabun County comes in ranked No. 2 in the same division.
“Rabun County is really good, so we got our hands full,” Joiner said. “We’ve got our work cut out for us, but we’re excited to travel to their place. We feel like we’re in position to make this a really big game.”
Whitefield Academy is still preparing for region play, which it starts in Week 9 against St. Francis after facing seven non-region opponents.
“We feel like by the time we get to region play later in the season, we’ll have played the best teams in the state,” Joiner said. “It’s caused a little more work early in the season, and you don’t get many nights where you can take it easy, but as difficult as it is, we tell our boys all the time that hard doesn’t always mean bad.”
