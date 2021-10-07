Game: Whitefield Academy (5-1) at Trinity Christian (6-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Trinity Christian 54, Whitefield Academy 13
All-time series: Trinity Christian leads 3-0
Prediction: Trinity Christian 24, Whitefield Academy 20
Whitefield Academy faces its toughest challenge of the 2021 season when it goes on the road to face top-ranked Trinity Christian in a non-region game.
It will be the third time in two years that Whitefield will play Trinity, a Class A Private state finalist in 2020 (losing to Prince Avenue Christian in the championship game).
The Wolfpack lost to Trinity 20-12 during the regular season before losing to the Lions 54-13 in the second round of the state playoffs.
“This is a huge challenge,” Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said. “We feel like we’ve played some really good teams so far this season, but Trinity is definitely the class of (Class) A Private. They are No. 1 in the state and no one has really challenged them yet. But we’re very familiar with Trinity. We’ve played them a handful of times the last few years and so I would say that our boys know what to expect.”
The Wolfpack will try to contain a potent Trinity offense that has scored an average of 52 points a game while attempting to generate offense against a formidable Lions defense that has given up only eight points per contest.
“First of all, they are very explosive on offense,” Joiner said. “They’re very balanced on offense in terms of being able to run and pass, but they are very explosive as you’ve seen in their scores — they score a lot of points. So we’ve got to limit those big plays and those explosive plays and force them to drive the field when their offense is on the field. Defensively, they’re very sound and well coached and they play very hard and physical.”
Whitefield has some momentum going into its matchup with Trinity after a 28-10 victory over Heritage of Newnan.
Caleb LaVallee rushed for 168 yards on 15 carries and scored three touchdowns — including one on a 38-yard run — while catching three passes for 55 yards to lead the Wolfpack, who also got a key contribution from quarterback Cole Peterson (13-24, 170 yards, 1 TD).
By Greg Oshust
MDJ Sports Correspondent
Game: North Cobb Christian (2-3) at Bowdon (5-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: North Cobb Christian 35, Bowdon 20
All-time series: North Cobb Christian leads 3-2
Prediction: North Cobb Christian 24, Bowdon 10
North Cobb Christian is not discouraged, despite losing three straight games.
It schedules tough non-region games for a reason. The losses have come against No. 2 Calvary Day, No. 10 Whitefield Academy and No. 12 Fellowship.
Not having played a game since September 17, the Eagles had the last three weeks to rest, recharge and revert back to basics. Now they are eager to return to get back to business tonight when they travel to Carrollton to face Bowdon in a non-region game.
“We continued to get healthy (during the extended break),” North Cobb Christian coach Matt Jones said. “We actually had fall break and some kids went out of town. Hopefully, we have recharged batteries and will be ready to go.”
During the consecutive bye weeks, Jones said the Eagles went back to square one. He said they practiced at a slower pace in order to teach and re-teach fundamentals. As they approached Friday’s game, they moved at a faster pace and anticipates that they will play well against Bowdon.
Defense has been an area of emphasis for North Cobb Christian. Jones said the team has worked on tackling and limiting the big play.
Jacob Cruz currently leads the team with 44 tackles and three tackles for loss. Caden Callahan and freshman Beedjy-Ley Guerrier have combined for five sacks.
When Jones took over, North Cobb Christian switched from a triple option to a spread offense to allow a balance between the run and the pass. While the Eagles are throwing the ball more this season, they are still sticking with the ground game.
Jadin Coates and Trey Priester have split carries in the backfield. Coates has 70 carries for 445 yards and five touchdowns. Priester has 318 yards and an additional four touchdowns.
In the air, quarterback Lee Brock has completed 18 of 43 attempts for 278 yards and a touchdown.
By Adam Carrington
MDJ Sports Correspondent
Game: Walker (1-5) at Christian Heritage (2-4), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Christian Heritage 35, Walker 0
All-time series: Christian Heritage leads 3-0
Prediction: Christian Heritage 24, Walker 10
Walker hopes to begin a new chapter in what has been a frustrating season as it opens its Region 7A Private schedule on the road against Christian Heritage.
After closing its non-region slate with a 45-14 loss to St. Francis last Friday, coach Gary Nelson and his Wolverines will try to get off to a 1-0 start in region play after beginning the season with a 1-5 mark.
“At the end of the day, you certainly want to reset,” Nelson said. “Region play does present a new opportunity for you. At the end of the day, we can’t worry too much about our region opponents. We have to worry a lot more about us and getting better at the stuff that we do and that’s the approach we’re trying to take.”
As Walker looks ahead to its region schedule, Nelson said he is hoping that his team can overcome a number of injuries that it has had to deal with in the first half of the season.
“It’s a challenge right now,” Nelson said. “I think we have a lot of individual players who are getting a lot better, but collectively as a team, we’re dealing with some injuries and some players coming and going. We’ve had some kids who have been out for various reasons. So we’re trying to weather those storms and focus on getting better every day and it’s definitely a challenge trying to do that.”
Running back Jackson Kraal, quarterback Harrison McClure and wide receiver Jason Hebert are among the key players for the Wolverines.
Walker’s quest to get on the winning track faces a tough obstacle in Christian Heritage, which enters the game at 2-4, but was 9-1 and advanced to the second round of the Class A Private state playoffs in 2020.
“They are very talented and they are physical up front,” Nelson said. “They come off the ball really hard. They’ve got good skill players and really talented backs. They’re a good team and they’re a well-experienced team that’s had a lot of success over there the last couple of years.
By Greg Oshust
MDJ Sports Correspondent
Game: Darlington (5-1) at Mount Paran Christian (3-3), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Darlington won 30-28
All-time series: Darlington leads 3-2
Prediction: Darlington 30, Mount Paran 20
After snapping its three-game losing streak last week with a 21-14 win over King’s Ridge Christian, Mount Paran Christian is looking to keep the momentum going this week.
“We were able to run the ball effectively and just minimize our mistakes,” coach Mitch Jordan said. “We kept shooting ourselves in the foot a little bit over previous weeks, and we just kept it really simple and execution was better and we saw it on the field last week.”
In the win, Mount Paran’s Sam Griffith-Tesch had a career-high 321 yards rushing and two touchdowns, adding to his season total of 659 yards rushing with five touchdowns, and Jordan said that the senior will be a big part of the Eagles’ game plan this week.
“Sam’s a gritty player, and he has been consistent all year,” he said. “He is a talented young man, and he is going to get the ball (this week). He works hard, and you know what you are going to get from him.”
The Eagles kick off Region 7A Private play Friday as they look to even the all-time series against a 5-1 Darlington team. The Tigers are on a five-game winning streak and coming off a 40-33 victory over Bremen.
Mount Paran’s defense, led by Evan Warren with 48 tackles, faces a challenge as it goes up against an offense that is averaging 26.2 points per game.
Jordan said he is not looking to make any big adjustments, but that he is looking for his team to stay consistent.
“We have a lot of new guys to start the season, and they have continued to get better, and that is what we stress, focusing on getting better each day,” he said. “Same thing this week, we are not going to put any emphasis on this game, we are just going to take one day at a time.”
Jordan said he feels good about his team, and he expects it to be a great game versus Darlington on Friday.
“We feel good, we are healthy,” Jordan said. “We have had some great games in the past with Darlington, including last year’s game, and they are always going to be well coached and prepared. Our kids have a good rivalry history with Darlington, and they know what to expect.”
By Anna Snyder
MDJ Sports Writer
