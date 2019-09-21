Whitefield Academy held Pinecrest Academy to just 79 yards, en route to a 27-0 victory Friday in Cumming.
The Wolfpack defense also came away with three interceptions, a forced fumble and sacked Pinecrest five times in the Region 6A (B) win.
“Our defense did not give up much at all,” Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said. “They again set the tone, like they do every week, and didn’t give Pinecrest an inch.”
While its defense kept Pinecrest (0-3, 0-2) in check, Whitefield’s offense established the run and managed 340 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Jaden Griffith rushed for 145 yards on nine carries and a touchdown for the Wolfpack (3-1, 1-0). Ethan Garrett added 75 rushing yards, while Ayden Duncanson tacked on 70 more.
Despite how well Whitefield was playing on both sides of the ball, the Wolfpack managed just six points in the first half, which came on a 62-yard touchdown reception by Bryce Davis.
It was the drive-killing penalties in the red zone that prevented Whitefield from building a bigger lead.
The Wolfpack only had a 9-0 lead in the fourth quarter before kicking it up a notch. Jaquez Drew and Caleb LaVallee both scored rushing touchdowns to put the game out of reach.
“We did a better job finishing drives and not making mistakes that stopped the momentum we had,” Joiner said. “We decided to resort to the ground game and did a good job grinding out the second half and wearing down Pinecrest’s defense.
“We haven’t had a game like this yet, and we were pleased with how we ran the football.”
Davis also had two fourth-quarter interceptions, which helped Whitefield put the game away.
Whitefield caught Pinecrest on a short week after having to reschedule last week’s game against Mount Pisgah Christian to Monday due to severe weather.
