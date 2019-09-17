MABLETON -- It took Whitefield Academy a while to get going again, but it found its rhythm late to open its Region 6A (B) schedule with a 40-6 win over Mount Pisgah Christian on Monday.
The Wolfpack (2-1, 1-0) used a pair of long touchdowns to take a 13-0 lead with 7:00 to play in the first quarter Friday, but the game was postponed due to weather.
After Monday's resumption of play, Whitefield failed to score in the remainder of the first half, before scoring 27 points after the break.
“It was a weird thing,” Wolfpack coach Coleman Joiner said. “We had all the momentum Friday when we stopped. You get here, and you’re still in that position, but the momentum isn’t really there. It took us a while to get things going.”
Both offenses started slow after the restart, as the teams combined for punts on the first nine possessions Monday.
Mount Pisgah (0-3, 0-1) finally got on the board with a 45-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to cut the deficit to 13-3, but Whitefield did not give up much more.
“Our defense held up their end, for sure,” Joiner said. “That was a team that gave us all we could handle in the first half, but we hung in there. I liked how we stuck with out assignments and made plays when we needed them.”
Whitefield defense held Mount Pisgah to just 103 total yards and an 0-for-7 showing on third down Monday. Then, after halftime, the Wolfpack started making plays.
Jaden Griffith returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown on the opening possession of the third quarter, and Caleb LaVallee returned a fumble 20 yards for a touchdown in the fourth.
A fumble on the ensuing kickoff and a fumble on Mount Pisgah’s final possession of the game sealed Whitefield's four-takeaway night.
“When your defense is making plays like that, you have a chance in any game,” Joiner said. “That’s just the kind of game they had.”
With the defense breaking the scoring drought, Whitefield’s offense followed suit in the second half. Ethan Garrett led all players with 100 yards on six carries, while Cole Peterson, who was 6-of-13 passing for 42 yards and two interceptions, found Jaquez Dew for an 8-yard touchdown.
“Our offense got some life in the second half,” Joiner said. “I think, once we saw our defense scoring, it kind of woke them up. It still wasn’t perfect, but we looked a lot better.”
Whitefield will face another this week, preparing to play with short rest at Pinecrest Academy on Friday.
