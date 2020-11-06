SMYRNA -- Whitefield Academy cruised to a 35-7 victory over Landmark Christian on Friday in the Region 2A opener for both teams.
Cole Peterson threw two third-quarter touchdowns and Eric Little rushed for three first-half scores as Whitefield (5-3, 1-0) entered the fourth quarter with a running clock and 35-0 advantage.
Peterson finished completing 10 of 21 passes for 168 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Little, who was named homecoming king at halftime, ended with three rushing touchdowns and 174 yards on 14 carries.
Myles Redding had six carries for 63 yards and five receptions for 39 yards, while Ethan Garrett ran for 54 yards.
"I'm so proud of how we competed," Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said. "Going into a game like this when you're favored and you have a chance to host a playoff game, you want to take advantage of the opportunity and put on a good show. From the coaching staff to the players, I'm just proud of the way everybody showed up from the first snap to the end of the game."
Caleb LaVallee and Cooper Craig caught 24- and 44-yard touchdown passes, respectively, within the final 4 minutes of the third quarter to extend Whitefield's lead to 35-0.
Howard Allen's interception midway through the third period resulted in LaVallee's score. A turnover on downs following Landmark's next possession contributed to Craig's touchdown catch. Garrett also had a third quarter interception. Jonathan Cassady recovered fourth quarter fumble.
The Wolfpack defense held Landmark to 34 offensive yards through the first three quarters.
"Every guy came in prepared to play defense," Joiner said. "We had a great week of practice. Guys swarmed to the football and made tackles. They played really well out there."
Landmark Christian (1-7, 0-1) gained the majority of its yards in the fourth quarter against the reserve players. Cody Lee connected with Henry Jones IV on a 30-yard touchdown with 5.4 seconds remaining in the game for the War Eagles' lone score.
Whitefield's victory set up a Region 2A championship showdown at Eagle's Landing Christian next week.
"This is all you can ask for for the final game of the regular season," Joiner said. "It's exciting to be in this position. Eagle's Landing has won something like five state championships. They're the 800-pound gorilla and we're playing with house money. But, the opportunity is there, so we have to try and take advantage."
Whitefield rolled to a 21-0 halftime lead.
Little totaled all three of his touchdowns in the first half. He scored on runs of 6-, 16 and 13 yards. He finished the half with 12 carries for 140 yards.
Whitefield's defense held Landmark Christian to 2 yards in the first half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.