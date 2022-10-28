SANDY SPRINGS -- Whitefield Academy scored on eight of its 11 possessions Friday in a 59-41 victory at Mount Vernon Presbyterian.
Of those scoring possessions, a handful came with less than three plays as Whitefield (6-3, 1-1 Region 6A Division I) fought Mount Vernon’s rallies.
“I’m extremely proud of our guys,” Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said. “I thought the energy was as good as it’s been all year long. A lot of the guys showed up for the first time today, and they came with enthusiasm and energy and great effort. We saw a group of guys that were ready to play hard for each other, and good things happened when they did.”
The game began in Mount Vernon's favor with Nagari Tophia's 97-yard punt return to the end zone, which was answered by Whitefield's Diego Lopez converting a 31-yard field goal.
Sitting at Whitefield's own 8-yard line, the Wolfpack's Caleb LaVallee ran for 92 yards up the middle to score on the first play of the next drive, closing the opening quarter with a 10-6 lead.
Both teams got into penalty trouble in the second quarter, facing offsides, holding and false start calls, but Whitefield use the flags to its advantage.
“I thought we took advantage of some opportunities, gained some good field positioning on some their penalties, and we were able to turn them into points, which helped us out,” Joiner said.
In the second quarter, Sam Nazarian connected with Nate Thomas from 12 yards out to put Mount Vernon (4-5, 0-2) on top for the last time at a 13-10 advantage.
Wyman Shaheen was the first to score for Whitefield in the second period off a 65-yard punt return up the middle, and Travis Burgess found Conlon Walker for 38 yards in the following possession to put the Wolfpack up 24-13.
A 53-yard run from Merce Relaford up the middle upped the score for the Whitefield in the second half, and the Wolfpack earned the ball back after a Mount Vernon turnover on downs, in which Burgess connected with Jonathan Cassady from 54 yards.
Mount Vernon ended its scoring drought as Jonathan Gallinaro caught a 70-yard pass from Nazarian.
Burgess and Cassady found one another again with a 2-yard touchdown, and Mount Vernon’s Nazarian passes 15 yards to Cole Palmer to answer for the Mustangs, setting the score 45-27 with less than 2 minutes left on the clock in the third quarter.
Another quick possession saw LaVallee run 9 yards into the end zone in the fourth quarter, while Nazarian and Palmer connected for 7 yards to answer.
Lavallee ran for 70 yards for a score in the final possession for the Wolfpack, while Nazarian and Palmer found one another once more for the Mustangs’ final score of the game.
