Game: Whitefield Academy (2-0) at North Cobb Christian (2-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: North Cobb Christian 30, Whitefield Academy 19
All-time series: Series tied 1-1
Prediction: Whitefield 21, North Cobb Christian 20
Whitefield Academy has gotten its season off to a good start, and now the program is looking for its first 3-0 start since 2002.
The Wolfpack beat Darlington 14-13 last week with a 96-yard drive to win the game.
“I was really pleased with how we fought,” coach Coleman Joiner said. “I mean, we drove the ball 96-yards down the field to win the game. So, there’s not a whole lot we want to improve on other than just cleaning things up and just continuing to get better as a football team”
Caleb LaVallee, who leads Cobb County with four sacks after the first two weeks of the season, leads the team on offense and defense. LaVallee has 165 rushing yards, two touchdowns, 28 tackles and four sacks in the Wolfpack’s two wins. Quarterback Cole Peterson has gone 31-for-59 with 326 yards and one touchdown.
Now, Whitefield Academy is preparing to take on in-county rival North Cobb Christian on Friday. Joiner said the Eagles may be his team’s toughest competition yet.
“We know North Cobb Christian is a really good football team,” Joiner said. “And I think (the team) is excited for the challenge, they’re excited to compete, they’re excited to play an in-county rival you could say. And we can just get back out on the football field and continue to try and build on the momentum we’ve got these first two weeks.”
North Cobb Christian is 2-0 for the fourth consecutive season, and the Eagles look to keep their winning streak going against Whitefield Academy.
“Our kids are really excited for the challenge because (Whitefield Academy is) very good,” coach Matt Jones said. “(They’re) a very good and well coached team, so our kids are super excited and focused.”
Running back Trey Priester ranks second in Cobb County in rushing with 207 yards and three touchdowns. Jacob Cruz leads the team on defense with 18 tackles, two sacks and one interception.
As the Eagles prepare for Friday, Jones said the team is focusing on their discipline.
“That’s kind of our mantra right now,” he said. “Just discipline on controlling what we can control and focusing on ourselves and not worrying about our opponent, and just doing the best we can to take care of each player’s specific role on the team, and trying to just try to be their best, whether that’s scout team all the way up to our best player.”
By Anna Snyder
MDJ Sports Writer
Game: Mount Pisgah (0-2) at Walker (0-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Mount Pisgah 52, Walker 12
All-time series: Mount Pisgah leads 7-2
Prediction: Mount Pisgah 28, Walker 7
With first-year coach Gary Nelson at the helm, Walker may have to swallow some tough times while the team rebuilds.
Growing in numbers and building a program are top priority. In terms of growth, Walker have added nine players since its initial roster of 41 players was published. The numbers are now in the low 50s.
“We’ve managed to grow in numbers, and that has been such a great thing to see,” Nelson said. “The challenge is, you have to move from being interested to being fully invested. It’s the progression we are trying to move through right now.”
It has been a tough start for the Wolverines with a pair of decisive losses to Athens Academy and Brookstone. But they appear resilient heading into Friday’s game against Mount Pisgah.
Nelson said Walker has spent this week correcting mistakes that were made against Brookstone. The Wolverines didn’t throw the ball well and has had some drops en route to a 40-0 loss. They also committed three turnovers.
“We have to work on securing the ball and making better decisions,” Nelson said. “I’m still learning the strengths of our players. Every quarterback is a little different. Some like to throw from the pocket and some like to be on the move.”
What Walker has been pleased with during the first two games of the season is the play of its defensive line behind Jack O’Neill, Henry Sinclair, Caden Vairant and Cooper Cranfill. Its defensive line play helped keep the Wolverines in contention against Brookstone in the first half, trailing 12-0.
In terms of taking the next step in Week 3, the Wolverines are looking to cut down on turnovers and penalties as well as limiting dropped passes.
“It’s about growing in those areas and having a mindset of competitiveness for four quarters,” Nelson said.
By Adam Carrington
MDJ Sports Correspondent
Game: Mount Paran Christian (2-0) at Mount Vernon Presbyterian (0-2), 4:45 p.m.
Last year: Mount Vernon 17, Mount Paran 0
All-time series: Series tied 1-1
Prediction: Mount Paran 21, Mount Vernon 7
Mount Paran Christian will try to remain undefeated to continue its strong start after last year’s disappointing 1-7 season as it goes on the road to play Mount Vernon Presbyterian in a non-region contest on Friday
The Eagles enter week 3 with plenty of momentum after a 38-28 victory over Mount Pisgah Christian last Friday and a 48-13 win over Lakeview Academy in their season opener two weeks ago.
“It’s a great start,” Mount Paran Christian coach Mitch Jordan said. “The kids are excited and the community is excited. Both games were at home and we had big crowds and great tailgates. We’ve got a lot of momentum going into Friday night.”
With an experienced team brimming with confidence, Jordan is optimistic about his undefeated Eagles — but acknowledges there still is work to be done.
“The biggest thing this year is just confidence,” Jordan said. “Compared to last year, I think there is just a better, I guess, vibe with the team, more confidence with the team. I think, offensively, the kids have a lot of confidence in what we’re doing. We had a full offseason and spring to install and that’s helped out tremendously. Having the preparation time and also having a lot of guys back from last year. But we still have some things we need to correct on special teams, we still have some things we need to correct coverage wise on defense. So we still have a lot to work on. The season is still early.”
Mount Paran will rely on its strong ground game, led by running backs Nick Germain (181 yds., 2 TD) and Jylan Thomas (128 yds. 2 TD), while Germain — at defensive back — and defensive lineman Evan Warren have been the key players on defense for the Eagles.
While Mount Paran looks to remain undefeated, its opponent – Mount Vernon — seeks its first win of the season.
The Mustangs opened the season with a 13-0 loss to Whitefield Academy before falling to Trinity Christian 54-3.
However, Jordan is expecting a tough challenge from a Mount Vernon squad that has qualified for the Class A Private state playoffs the last five years in a row.
“(Mount Vernon is) well-coached, (they run a ) spread offense, very sound defensively,” Jordan said. “They play in a tough region, so they face a lot of good opponents. They’re a playoff program, year in and year out. It’s going to be a good test. They’re at home. So, watching film, we know what’s in store for Friday.”
By Greg Oshust
MDJ Sports Correspondent
