Game: Trinity Christian (4-2) at Whitefield Academy (4-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Trinity Christian 52, Whitefield Academy 7 (Nov. 9, 2018)
All-time series: Trinity Christian leads 1-0
Prediction: Whitefield Academy 28, Trinity Christian 24
Whitefield Academy will close out its non-region slate of games when Trinity Christian visits Wolfpack Stadium on Friday.
The Wolfpack is hoping to extend its three-game win streak and end October with a victory. A win won’t be easy to come by, however, as the Lions are averaging 24.8 points per game while holding opponents to 13.2.
“We’re excited to play them,” Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said. “We know them from two years ago. Their offense is explosive and they’re very sound defensively. Their head coach (Kenny Dallas) is well-respected, especially defensively. They’re physically sound on defense, and they won’t make it easy for us.”
Trinity Christian took down Whitefield in the first round of the state playoffs in their only other meeting two years ago. Joiner is hoping to return the favor.
“It was my first year taking over and my seniors now, who were sophomores then, played big roles in that game,” Joiner said. “We felt like we had more to give in that season.
“Their program is similar to ours. But the way that season ended sat with us for a while. Now, we get to see them again for the first time since then and we’re looking forward to the matchup.”
Whitefield will be facing Trinity without its best player in Ayden Duncanson.
The sophomore quarterback injured his knee last week in the game against Heritage. Luckily for the Wolfpack, their other quarterback, Cole Peterson is healthy and back from his early season injury.
Peterson took over last week and threw for 176 yards and two touchdowns to help lead Whitefield to a 28-6 victory.
Without Duncanson, it is possible that Myles Redding could see some snaps behind center in a wildcat formation.
