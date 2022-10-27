Game: Whitefield Academy (5-3, 0-1) at Mount Vernon (4-4, 0-1), 3:30 p.m.
Last year: Whitefield Academy 13, Mount Vernon 0
All-time series: Series tied 2-2
Prediction: Whitefield Academy 21, Mount Vernon 18
Whitefield Academy searches for its first Region 6A Division I win as it travels to Sandy Springs to take on Mount Vernon on Friday.
The Wolfpack are coming off a 14-0 loss to St. Francis in their region opener last week for their second straight loss.
“The boys were disappointed in the loss,” Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said. “We had our chances to win it. We were in the game and battled all night, but they also know that you can’t just play well in some of the game and feel like you have a chance to win. They know you have to put together a complete game, which we were doing early in the season to win games like this and beat teams like a St. Francis or any of the ones we have left on our schedule.”
As they prepare for their matchup this week against a Mount Vernon squad which also dropped its region opener 38-27 to Mount Pisgah Christian last week, Joiner said his team is going to keep its focus on the now.
“Obviously, there’s things we need to improve on (after our loss) Friday,” he said, “but we are just going to be focusing on this week and Mount Vernon and not looking ahead at anyone else, whether it be Mount Pisgah next week or even to start thinking about the playoffs. We are just trying to focus on what we need to do this week to be our best against a good Mount Vernon team.”
With two region games remaining for the Wolfpack — Mount Vernon this week and Mount Pisgah next week — a win over the Mustangs is important as they try to lock in a first-round home playoff spot.
