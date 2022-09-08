Game: Wesleyan (1-2) at Whitefield Academy (3-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Wesleyan 45, Whitefield 13 (Nov. 13, 2009)
All-time series: Wesleyan leads 1-0
Prediction: Whitefield 24, Wesleyan 14
Whitefield Academy continues to impress.
The Wolfpack defeated Providence Christian 35-7 last week, and now they return to Whitefield Stadium and look to go 4-0 for the second straight season, hosting Wesleyan on Friday.
“We’ve done a great job being 3-0, we are coming home (this week) with an opportunity to go into a bye-week 4-0, so that’s a great place to be and where we hoped to be going into this game,” Whitefield Academy coach Coleman Joiner said. “We still have a ton of things to clean up. The focus this week is to try and learn from our mistakes, not just last week, but the past three weeks, and limit those mistakes and try to put together a really clean effort on Friday.”
This week will be only the second meeting between the programs, and the first meeting between them since 2009, and Joiner’s first time facing longtime Wesleyan coach Franklin Pridgen.
The Whitefield offense, which has put up 35 points in each of its three games this season, will face a challenge, going up against a Wesleyan defense that has allowed an average of 18.6 points per game.
The Wolves are coming off their second straight loss this season, after being defeated 19-15 by North Cobb Christian last week, and losing to Decatur, a Class AAAAA team, 30-28 the week prior.
“We’re excited to play Wesleyan,” Joiner said. “It’s a school that we know their program has a high standard that we strive to want to match ourselves here at Whitefield. We know we have got our work cut out for us this Friday but we are excited about the challenge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.