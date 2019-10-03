Game: King’s Ridge Christian (1-3, 0-2) at Whitefield Academy (4-1, 3-0)
Last year: Whitefield 20, King’s Ridge 3
All-time series: Whitefield leads 5-2
Prediction: Whitefield 35, King’s Ridge 10
Whitefield Academy looks to continue its winning ways as it heads into tonight’s Region 6A matchup against King’s Ridge Christian at Wolfpack Stadium.
The Wolfpack are riding a three-game winning streak and sits tied with Fellowship Christian atop the region subdivision standings heading into the bulk of their region slate over the next six weeks.
King’s Ridge enters the matchup having struggled over its last two games. The Tigers are averaging only 13.3 points per contest, while giving up 40 points per outing.
“King’s Ridge is going to be another tough region battle for us,” Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said.
“Despite their record, what makes them so challenging is the option offense that they run. It’s not a system you see and prepare for every week. So, the guys have to be really focused in practice, make solid tackles and stay on their assignments.
“Defensively, (King’s Ridge) plays a lot of man coverage with a lot of pressure coming from the defensive line. We’ll be in trouble if we don’t match their intensity. They’re going to gamble and come after us, and we need to hope we can take advantage of that.”
Taking advantage of its opponent was something Whitefield was able to do last week in its 20-17 overtime victory at St. Francis. The WolfPack trailed for much of the game, but did what it needed to do in the end to claim the win.
“What stood out to me the most last was our resiliency,” Joiner said. “In the previous three games we’ve won this season we hadn’t trailed, so we had never come from behind. To be down at halftime to St.
Francis, tie it up in the second half, go down again in the fourth quarter, score in the last few minutes of the fourth quarter and win in overtime was great and really encouraging. To see our kids fight and battle and finish the way that they did was really something to be proud of.”
One of the keys to last week’s victory against the Knights was the play of the Wolfpack defense, which performed well enough to keep the offense within striking distance.
“Our defense was pretty solid before I got here,” Joiner said. “Our defensive coordinator, John Hunter, has been working that side of the ball for about 10 years. He’s one of the best and always has the guys prepared and playing at a high level. It’s good to know that side of the ball is there and they have coach Hunter directing them.”
