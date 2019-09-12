Game: Mount Pisgah Christian (0-3) at Whitefield Academy (1-1)

Last year: Whitefield Academy 42, Mount Pisgah 7

All-time series: Whitefield Academy leads 7-5

Prediction: Whitefield Academy 28, Mount Pisgah 10

Whitefield Academy has been here before.

Last year, the Wolfpack split their first two games to open the season before playing Mount Pisgah Christian to begin their Region 6A (B) slate.

The victory over the Patriots helped catapult the Wolfpack to four consecutive victories and five wins in their next six contests en route to earning enough power ratings points to make the playoffs for the second straight year.

At 1-1 this season, Whitefield Academy coach Coleman Joiner said he wouldn’t mind if his team went on similar run of wins like last year’s team did. In order for it to happen, though, the Wolfpack must first take care of business against Mount Pisgah Christian in region action tonight at WolfPack Stadium.

“It would be nice if things went the same way they did last year,” Joiner said. “The season resets, now. We’re fighting those power rankings and want to compete for a region championship.

“We won this game last year and it sparked something and won five of six. It’s a region game, and I tell the kids we need to use this game the same way we did last year and use it to set the tone. I’ve challenged the guys to come out with a lot of intensity and make the season their own. I feel like our goals are in front of us and we can use this game as a catalyst moving forward.”

Whitefield Academy has been helped by having a bye week to prepare for Mount Pisgah. The opportunity allowed players to rest and get healthy and gave the coaching staff more time to scout the Patriots and cement a game plan.

“We scheduled the bye week knowing we had region schedule coming off two non-region games,” Joiner said. “We saw some encouraging things in our first game this season, and then to go on the road against Prince Avenue Christian, we found out we’re not where we want to be.”

Whitefield will be tested tonight against a Mount Pisgah squad that is two years removed from an eight-win season. The Patriots are more experienced after going 3-7 a year ago and missing the playoffs for the first time after six straight appearances.

“They were one of the best teams in the region two years ago,” Joiner said. “They’re still young, but they’re much improved with a lot of size. They’re hungry, and they’ll be a big test for us.”