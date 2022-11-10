Game: Whitefield Academy (6-4) at Social Circle (7-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Whitefield Academy won 31-0 (Sept. 7, 2007)
All-time series: Tied 1-1
Prediction: Whitefield Academy 24, Social Circle 20
Whitefield Academy will travel to Walton County to take on Social Circle in the first round of Class A state playoffs on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The Wolfpack enter the game coming off a 37-24 loss to Mount Pisgah Christian to close out their regular season. They are facing a Social Circle team coming off a 48-21 loss to Prince Avenue Christian, despite winning its first two region games over Jasper County and Oglethorpe County.
Over the past few weeks, the flu has hit Whitefield Academy hard, impacting its roster numbers. However, with everyone available in the game versus Mount Pisgah last week, coach Coleman Joiner said he feels his team is finally on the mend.
“(Monday) was a great day of practice,” he said. “It was the first day we felt like we had everybody here.”
The match-up versus the Redskins will not be the first time the Wolfpack have taken the road this season. They opened their season travelling to Macon to take on Macon County which they won 35-30, then traveled to Tiger to take on Rabun County, which handed them their first loss at 28-14.
“All of the games that we have scheduled this season and everything has kind of led to this point,” Joiner said. “It’s prepared us to be ready for Friday night and to play a team like Social Circle. Just knowing we have faced teams that are big like they are and play similar schemes, but also just really talented. What we are going to see Friday isn’t anything new, so we are pretty pleased with the schedule we have had this year because we think it will help us come this week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.