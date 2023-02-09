Whitefield Academy hired Savannah Christian defensive coordinator Robert Walsh as the sixth head coach in program history.
Walsh replaces Coleman Joiner, who stepped down following the 2022 season, after leading the Wolfpack to six straight seasons of winning records and playoff appearances. However, the program has yet to advance past the second round of the playoffs after 21 years.
While it will be Walsh's first head-coaching job at the varsity level, the 34-year-old has been a part of a Savannah Christian program that advanced to the quarterfinals three times and the semifinals once, all within the last five years.
Walsh's defense was considered one of the best in Class AAA, allowing only 14.6 points per game during the Raiders' 11-2 season in 2022.
As a young family man, Walsh said he knew it was time for him to become a head coach, but he wanted to remain in an environment that reminded him of Savannah Christian. He said he found it at Whitefield Academy.
"I really liked the K-12 school and the faith-based program," Walsh said. "My wife worked at Savannah Christian, and my girls went there. A chance for them to be on campus with me was a big part of my decision."
Walsh said the initial plan will be for him to arrive at Whitefield full-ime by the end of March. He will teach weightlifting as part of the physical education department, in addition to his coaching duties.
Walsh also said he had an opportunity to speak to his new players and their parents Wednesday. He said the meeting went well and he is looking forward to to getting to know his team better.
"Stepping on campus, you can tell there's a passion to have a winning football program," Walsh said. "Everyone was very welcoming and we all had a good conversation."
Walsh said it is too early to determine what kind of systems he and his staff will run. That will be determined by the skill of the players.
"Being a high school coach, I think you have to adapt to your personnel," Walsh said. "If you have a quarterback who can sling it and understands concepts, maybe you spread things out. If you have a big offensive line, maybe you focus on the run first."
Walsh is known for bringing a lot of energy to his position. At Savannah Christian, it was not uncommon for him to celebrate a big play by chest-bumping the player who provided it.
Savannah Christian coach Baker Woodward said the loss of Walsh will be felt.
"Coach Walsh brought a lot of energy and passion for the game and he has a great relationship with his players," Woodward told the Savannah Morning News. "He's been my right-hand man since I started here, and it's going to be tough without him. He handled all facets and schemes with our defense, and the kids fed off his energy.
"But we knew it was only a matter of time before he got a head-coaching job. He's one of those guys you know can handle the job, and he's going to be a heck of a coach."
Before his five years at Savannah Christian, where he also coached boys basketball for three seasons, Walsh spent seven years at nearby Savannah Country Day. He played football at LaGrange and earned his bachelor's degree at Armstrong State.
With his hiring at Whitefield, Walsh is one of four new football coaches in Cobb County, joining Campbell's Jeff Phillips, Pope's Sean O'Sullivan and Walker's TJ Anderson. Still looking to fill open positions are Allatoona, McEachern and Pebblebrook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.