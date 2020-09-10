Quarterback competitions can often create controversy and divide a locker room.
However, at Whitefield Academy, quarterbacks do not compete for a single starting spot. Rather, Wolfpack coach Coleman Joiner has found a way to combine the talents of quarterbacks Cole Peterson and Ayden Duncanson at the position, which is now one of the Wolfpack’s greatest strengths.
“My job is to maximize the talent and opportunities on our team,” Joiner said. “Both of these guys make us better when they are in, and being able to utilize every gift from every player, even at this position, helps make our offense strong.”
Peterson proved himself as a freshman by throwing for 1,333 yards and 13 touchdowns as Whitefield’s starter in 2018. Duncanson also saw success as that year, but as the middle-school team’s starter.
Though Duncanson moved up to varsity last season, he was expected to play defensive back while serving as Peterson’s backup. Instead, Duncanson played only a few snaps on defense because he was splitting time in the offensive backfield.
Initially, there was a learning curve for the two.
“It was kind of new at first because I’d always played the whole time in middle school,” Duncanson said. “Over the season, I kind of got used to it and it was actually kind of better.”
The two eventually learned how to work together and push each other in practices and games to improve the Whitefield offense.
“I thought it was good for both of us,” Peterson said. “If I was having an off day, we have him to help me out and back us up. We could lean on each other and use each other’s strengths to help the team win. That’s what it’s all about.”
Peterson threw for 768 yards and nine touchdowns last season, while Duncanson threw for 747 yards and nine touchdowns. They combined for 182 more yards and five more touchdowns than Peterson threw for the year before as the full-time starter.
Though they found a way to put an efficient product on the field, their combined effectiveness lies in their differences.
Peterson, a pro-style quarterback, said he is good at making good reads and smart plays. He was a more efficient passer than Duncanson last season, completing 57% of his passes to Duncanson’s 50%.
Duncanson, who was an all-state sprinter for Whitefield’s middle-school track team, is a shifty dual-threat quarterback who led the team in rushing with 496 yards and four touchdowns.
“I’m fast and I can make moves,” Duncanson said. “I’m not really a physical runner, but I can get up field. It’s not that easy to tackle me.”
Duncanson proved that point last Friday at Mount Vernon Presbyterian by throwing for 258 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 71 yards and two more scores while playing the whole game at quarterback as Peterson deals with an early-season injury.
Duncanson also has a strong arm and a knack for big plays. He finished the 2019 season with 19.6 yards per completion, while Peterson averaged 11.6 yards per completion.
Though they play within the same offensive system, the duo’s different playing styles force opposing defenses to prepare for two different kinds of quarterbacks each week.
“I think it’s really hard for the defenses, just because I can come in and I can be a steady quarterback,” Peterson said. “Just make the right play, make the right read and be a good leader. (Duncanson) can come in and throw the defense off with his legs, and he also has just as good of an arm.”’
Whitefield’s edge at quarterback came into play last seasom in the Wolfpack’s 37-17 win over Mount Paran Christian.
“When we played Mount Paran, in the first half, they weren’t ready for us because I came in and I could also run the ball while we were passing,” Duncanson said.
Joiner said he will look to keep that edge this season by continuing to play both quarterbacks.
Duncanson also caught 10 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown in 2019, so Joiner may utilize both talents at the same time with trick plays or by playing Duncanson at receiver once Peterson is healthy.
