Game: Eagle’s Landing Christian (2-6) at Whitefield Academy (6-2, 1-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Eagle’s Landing Christian 34, Whitefield 14
All-time series: Eagle’s Landing Christian leads 7-2
Prediction: Whitefield 30, Eagle’s Landing Christian 10
Whitefield Academy is guaranteed a postseason spot in the Class A private school bracket, but the team is seeking its first region title since 2008.
After beating Landmark Christian last week, Whitefield could clinch the three-member Region 2A with a victory Friday over Eagle’s Landing Christian at Whitefield Stadium.
“We have a great opportunity to compete for a region championship,” Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said. “To be in position to do this at home is a big deal.”
The Wolfpack will be going up against an Chargers team that has beaten them seven of the nine times they have played. Although Eagle’s Landing Christian has won only two games, it is still ranked No. 4.
Whitefield came up just short against Eagle’s Landing Christian in last year’s bid for the region title and went on to make it to the second round of the state playoffs.
“We have our hands full,” Joiner said. “I think they are the best 2-6 team in the country, and we know how tall the task is (Friday). We’re hoping to have fun and make the most of the opportunity that we have.”
The Wolfpack started the season by winning its first four games, highlighted by a 14-13 win over No. 10-ranked Darlington and a 28-18 victory over Cobb County rival North Cobb Christian.
Arguably Whitefield’s toughest loss of the year was a 63-14 setback against top-ranked Trinity Christian three weeks ago before bouncing back to beat Landmark Christian 42-12.
“I think the (Trinity Christian) game gave us a chance to see where we stacked up against the best team in the state,” Joiner said. “Last week’s win (against Landmark) was a great way to respond.”
Cole Peterson threw for 290 yards and five touchdowns against Landmark. Ayden Duncan accounted for 169 yards on seven catches and a touchdown.
