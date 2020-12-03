Game: Whitefield Academy (6-4) at Trinity Christian (9-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Trinity 20, Whitefield 12
All-time series: Trinity leads 2-0
Prediction: Whitefield Academy 20, Trinity Christian 17
Perhaps the third time will be the charm for Whitefield Academy.
The Wolfpack enters the second round of the Class A private school state playoffs where it will take on Trinity Christian on Friday.
Whitefield is very familiar with the personnel at Trinity Christian as tonight will mark the third time in just over a year that the Wolfpack and Lions will have met on the gridiron.
Trinity owns victories in the previous two matchups, including a 52-7 win in their first meeting in the first round of last year’s state playoffs.
The Wolfpack were more competitive during this year’s regular season meeting before falling 20-12. The improvement Whitefield has shown when facing Trinity Christian is just one of the aspects coach Coleman Joiner is counting on when the two squads meet Friday.
“Having played Trinity Christian last year and then a month ago where we came up short in a close game that could have gone either way really helps our team, I think,” he said. “Having seen them already and knowing that we played them toe-to-toe gives our guys a lot of confidence and helps our guys believe that we have a chance pull out a victory Friday.
“We have to continue to get better, and we’ve gotten better over the last month since we’ve seen them.”
Trinity Christian’s offense averages 27.4 points per game, but it can be explosive, as evidenced by its 51-0 first round win against Tattnall Square last week. Defensively, the Lions limit opponents to 14.4 per contest.
“They can score a lot of points, so we have to continue to play good defense like we’ve done the past couple of weeks,” Joiner said. “We gave up 20 to them earlier, so we know we’re capable of limiting their production. We just need to execute and tackle and play sound, fundamental football.”
As Whitefield’s defense has improved, so has its rushing attack with Eric Little averaging more than 150 yards on the ground over the past few weeks. He is fourth in the county in rushing with 1,026 yards and nine touchdowns.
“I think we’ve found our running game,” Joiner said. “Eric and the offensive line have been doing a very good job making holes. That’s important because you have to be able to run the ball in the playoffs to have a chance. We want to control the tempo of the game and limit their production and chances on offense.”
A Whitefield victory would put it into the state quarterfinals for the first time in program history.
“It would be huge for us to get the quarterfinals,” Joiner said. “We’re still a growing program trying to get over that second-round hump. This was one of the toughest schedules we’ve ever had, and to get these seniors to help us take that next step would hopefully signal that our best days are in front of us.”
