Game: Whitefield Academy (0-0) at Macon County (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Macon County 37,
Whitefield Academy 34
Big things are expected from Whitefield Academy this season in Class A.
On Friday, the Wolfpack will get a chance to show why as they travel to Macon County to take on the Bulldogs.
“This week, and this Friday night coming up, has felt like a long time coming,” Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said. “Really I say that because there is just a lot of anticipation around this year’s team, and there has been for a long time.”
It is the first meeting between the two programs. The Bulldogs finished the 2021 season 11-1, and made a run in the Class A Public state playoffs, making it to the quarterfinals before ultimately losing to Irwin County. The Wolfpack finished the season 6-5, making it to the first round of Class A Private state playoffs.
“I just hope everyone knows how good of a team Macon County is,” Joiner said. “It’s a little different than Cobb County where we are driving down to the middle of Georgia. We are excited about this new atmosphere for our boys that they aren’t necessarily used to going into this environment.”
Whitefield has a strong senior class to lead it on Friday night, consisting of Caleb LaVallee, who had 695 yards rushing and 109 total tackles in 2021, Ayden Duncanson, who finished the season with 620 yards receiving and four interceptions, and Ian Geffrard, who racked up 33 tackles in 2021.
Joiner also said he is expecting things from a handful of other players in his senior class, including Merce Relaford, Conlon Walker and Kyle Robertson.
“Myself and my coaching staff have always been excited about (this senior class),” he said. “They’ve definitely lived up to that billing when it comes to a really talented, hard-working, just top-notch class that we’re excited to see get back out on the field this Friday.”
The Wolfpack’s mantra this season is “All About Finishing,” and Joiner said the team is excited to show that on field Friday.
“We’re excited and really focusing on this week and starting fast and starting strong,” he said. “We know we have our hands full with a really good opponent, but we also think that this sort of game may call us up to that anyway, to bring our very best effort here in Week 1.”
