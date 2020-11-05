Game: Landmark Christian (1-7, 0-0) at Whitefield Academy (4-3, 0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Landmark 34, Whitefield 10 (Sept. 23, 2011)
All-time series: Landmark leads 9-1
Prediction: Whitefield 28, Landmark 14
Whitefield Academy entertains Landmark Christian in the Region 2A-Private opener at Wolfpack Stadium on Friday.
The Wolfpack have already secured a postseason berth by virtue of the limited size of their region, but playoff positioning and the region title are still in play as the season winds down to its final few weeks.
“We have three teams in our region since Our Lady of Mercy isn’t playing football this season, so that puts all three teams into the playoffs,” Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said. “There are a few regions like this. The start of region play is so important, and there are so few region games which makes them all matter even more.
“There are a ton of implications on the line Friday and an opportunity to play for a region championship if we win this week. So, it’s important for us to come out and play well and create an opportunity for ourselves.”
Whitefield has had a lot of time to plan for this opportunity, having come off a bye week and earning several extra days to prepare for the War Eagles. Practices have gone well, and Joiner is anticipating a solid performance from his team tonight.
“I thought we got better last week,” he said. “I thought the guys, the coaches and the players, did a great job of getting ready to compete. There was a better focus and the everybody came out rejuvenated and excited. We got better and we learned a lot about ourselves.”
The Wolfpack are averaging 22.9 points per game while allowing 22.1 per contest.
Historically, Whitefield hasn’t had a lot of success against Landmark, which has a 9-1 edge in the series. The War Eagles earned their first win of the season last week to snap a seven-game skid and come into the game averaging 11.5 points offensively while giving up 30.9.
Friday marks the first meeting between the region rivals since 2011.
“Landmark got their first win last week,” Joiner said. “They’ve played a tough schedule, but we knew they’d win at some point. They’re athletic and they have great size. They play hard and some of the guys on the team are some of the best we’ve seen all year.
“I think there are areas we can take advantages and try to make some things happen. I feel like if we can match their speed and physicality, then we’ll be alright. Their record is deceiving, so we can’t overlook them.”
