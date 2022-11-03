Game: Mount Pisgah Christian (6-3, 1-1) at Whitefield Academy (6-3, 1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Whitefield Academy 40, Mount Pisgah 6 (Sept. 16, 2019)
All-time series: Whitefield Academy leads 8-5
Prediction: Whitefield Academy 28, Mount Pisgah 21
Whitefield Academy will try to lock up second place in Region 6A Division I as it hosts Mount Pisgah Christian on Friday to close out the regular season.
A win would give the Wolfpack the No. 2 seed and secure a first-round home playoff game. A loss would put them in the No. 3 spot and send them on the road for the first round of playoffs.
“These region games, we knew all of them would be important, so this week is no different,” Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said. “Obviously, the stakes are a little higher trying to compete for the No. 2 seed and host a first-round playoff game.”
Whitefield faces a Mount Pisgah squad coming off a 35-18 loss to St. Francis, which has already secured the No. 1 spot in the region. The Wolfpack are coming off their first region win in a 59-41 victory over Mount Vernon. The 59 points the Wolfpack offense put up in the win was the most it has all season.
Joiner said his team was feeling great as it heads into the matchup Friday.
“We were thrilled to go in (and get the win),” he said. “I thought the focus and energy was great Friday. And for our boys to see what we are capable of again after a couple tough losses, it really helped re-energize things going into this week.
“I think what helped us get back on track last week is that we tried to simplify things and focus on each day individually and not get ahead of ourselves. We we are going to try to do the same this week.”
