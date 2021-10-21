Game: Whitefield Academy (5-2) at Landmark Christian (3-5), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Whitefield Academy 35, Landmark Christian 7
All-time series: Landmark Christian leads 9-2
Prediction: Whitefield 31, Landmark 14
Whitefield Academy looks to start off Region 2A Private play with a win as it travels to Landmark Christian on Friday.
“This (game) is the most important,” Whitefield Academy coach Coleman Joiner said. “We have playoff seeding on the line, and we want to compete for a region championship.”
The War Eagles (3-5) have been shut out in three out of its last four games, including the loss to St. Anne-Pacelli plus a 10-0 loss to Brookstone and a 51-0 loss to Trinity Christian.
“I still think they are figuring out just exactly who they are and what they want to do,” Joiner said. “They are a really good football team, we can tell on film they are well coached, and they are talented enough to give just about anybody fits.”
The Wolfpack (5-2) had a bye week last week following a 63-14 loss to Trinity Christian. The bye week, Joiner said, was very helpful.
“We started talking about (Landmark Christian) as soon as our game against (Trinity Christian) was over, we were onto the next one,” he said. “We didn’t sit on it too long. We were excited to have a week off to get healthy, and also to prepare for Landmark because we know how big of a game this one is.”
Whitefield Academy has weapons leading their team on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Cole Peterson and dual-threat running back and linebacker Caleb Lavallee. Peterson is currently fourth in the county in passing with 1,467 yards and seven touchdowns, while LaVallee is second in the county with 93 tackles, and fifth with 594 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns.
Joiner said he thinks his team will have a chance to be successful on Friday and get its second consecutive win over Landmark Christian if it plays clean in all three phases of the game and utilizes its skill players.
“We want to be methodically aggressive,” he said. “We want to have success on the ground, be physical and own the line of scrimmage, and capitalize on big plays that we have an opportunity to make. Defensively, we want to create some turnovers and not give up the big plays.”
