MABLETON -- Whitefield Academy dropped its Region 6A Division I opener Friday, falling 14-0 against St. Francis at Charles Field.
Though the Wolfpack (5-3, 0-1) play in a four-team region that will send all of its teams to the state playoffs, coach Coleman Joiner emphasized to the team that the opportunity to improve its seeding will now be an uphill battle.
“These are region games, which are huge games, but we are also playing really good teams the rest of the way that all matter.” Joiner said.
The Whitefield offense had plenty of opportunities throughout the first half, reaching the red zone on two consecutive drives that resulted in a turnover on downs and a missed field goal.
“We moved the football well, but had too many negative first-down plays that were getting us off schedule,” Joiner said. “We got going early but missed some long shots.”
Whitefield could only muster 115 yards of total offense and was unable to keep pace with the dominate running game of St. Francis (5-3, 1-0).
Quarterback Jaiden Jenkins opened up scoring after leading a 13-play, 91-yard drive, topped off with a 1-yard touchdown run to give the Knights the early 7-0 lead.
The Wolfpack defense forced three-and outs and even intercepted Jenkins, but the offense could not string together a drive down the field.
Quarterback Ayden Duncanson was seen scrambling on many plays to avoid rushers and had a bit of an off night. He finished 7-of-15 for 69 yards and was sacked twice.
In the second half, the momentum of the game changed for St. Francis when running back Kevin Maven broke off a powerful run for 20 yards into Wolfpack territory. He eventually entered the end zone after an 11-yard burst through the Whitfield defense.
Maven finished the night with 25 rushes for 138 yards and one touchdown.
“We play a lot of guys both ways, so (St. Francis) did a great job of wearing us down,” Joiner said. “We have guys playing offense and defense and sustaining long drives on offense, but when you don't score, you're paying for it on defense.”
Whitefield will travel to Mount Vernon Presbyterian next week for another region battle.
