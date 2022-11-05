MABLETON — Makael Carter’s 26-yard touchdown reception with 8 seconds left proved to be the game-winner as Mount Pisgah Christian rallied from a 10-0 deficit to defeat Whitefield Academy 37-24 on Friday at Charles Field.
In a battle for the No. 2 playoff seed from the Region 6A Division I, the Patriots (7-3, 2-1) came out on top and will host Jasper County next week. The Wolfpack (6-4, 1-2) fell into the No. 3 slot and will go on the road to Social Circle.
Whitefield’s Caleb LaVallee tied the contest at 21-all with 5:04 remaining in the game following a 1-yard touchdown run.
The Wolfpack defense was able to force the Patriots to punt, and Whitefield marched to the Mount Pisgah 22 to set up Diego Lopez for a go-ahead field goal. However, Lopez’s 39-yard attempt sailed left, giving the ball back to the Patriots with 53 seconds remaining in the game.
Jack Cendoya went on to direct a seven-play, 80-yard capped by Carter’s touchdown catch only 45 second later to give Mount Pisgah the lead.
Whitefield’s last-ditch lateral attempt resulted in a fumble recovery in the end zone and a touchdown for the Patriots’ Tyler Nelson as time expired, resulting in the final score.
“We’re disappointed in the outcome,” Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said. “I told the guys at the end of the game, one mistake or one play doesn’t define us. Mount Pisgah is a good team, and they made plays when they needed to, but I love the fight in our guys, and we can be a dangerous No. 3 seed in the playoffs.”
Travis Burgess completed 12 of 27 passes for 184 yards with a touchdown and an interception to lead Whitefield. Ian Weihe had five catches for 60 yards, while LaVallee rushed nine times for 56 yards and two touchdowns. Conlon Walker caught two passes for 85 yards.
Cendoya totaled 297 yards with two touchdowns and one interception on 26-of-49 passing. He also had a 5-yard rushing touchdown. Carter ended with nine receptions for 130 yards and a score, while Hunnicutt added seven catches for 80 yards and a touchdown.
Mount Pisgah took a 14-10 halftime lead after Hunnicutt caught a batted ball in the end zone off a pass from Cendoya as time expired.
Trailing 14-7 with no timeouts and time running off the clock, Cendoya found Hunnicutt for a 7-yard completion in the middle of the field. The reception was short of the first down, yet the clock stopped with less than 10 seconds remaining as the far-side official signaled first down and the near-side official did not.
The extra time allowed Mount Pisgah to run a few more plays, including Hunnicutt’s go-ahead score with 2 seconds left until the intermission.
“That was a huge play,” Joiner said. “We’d like to have that one back. When you basically lose by seven, every play matters, and we should have been able to overcome it. That stuff happens, but we would like to have that sequence back.”
Whitefield retook the lead early in the third quarter behind Burgess’ 16-yard touchdown throw to Weihe, but Mount Pisgah answered using Kayla Mumma’s 30-yard field goal that knotted the contest at 17-all near the midpoint of the third quarter.
Carter’s 56-yard interception return for a touchdown less than a minute into the fourth quarter put the Patriots in front 24-17 before LaVallee tied the contest five minutes later.
Whitefield’s defense shined for much of the first half before Mount Pisgah’s late comeback. Walker, LaVallee, Bo Thompson and Harrison Rowe each recorded sacks as the Wolfpack took a 10-0 lead with 5:22 left following William Dukes’ 53-yard touchdown run. Lopez made a 33-yard field goal with less than 2 minutes remaining in the first quarter that put Whitefield up 3-0.
Merce Relaford also had a third-quarter interception for Whitefield.
