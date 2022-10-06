Game: Elbert County (6-0) at Whitefield Academy (5-1)
Last meeting: Elbert County 14, Whitefield Academy 7 (Sept. 12, 2020)
All-time series: Elbert County leads 1-0
Prediction: Whitefield Academy 24, Elbert County 21
Whitefield Academy completes its non-region schedule against undefeated Elbert County at WolfPack Stadium tonight.
The WolfPack look forward to their return home following back-to-back road trips at Rabun County and at Brookstone in Columbus the last two weeks. Tonight’s matchup against the Blue Devils will also put an end to a grueling non-region slate that included trips to Macon County and Lilburn.
“We’re excited to be 5-1 and have this week’s game at home,” Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said. “This long non-region stretch takes its toll. To play seven non-region games is challenging. You have to stay motivated and be really focused because the circumstances are different from playing region games. But our guys have embraced the challenge.
“I think we put together a really competitive non-region schedule, and Elbert County is right up there with the best of them. I’m proud of the way our boys are playing and preparing each week. All of these non-region games are preparing us. If you want to win a region championship, you have to play these kinds of game during the regular season to prepare. So, I’m looking forward to how our guys respond (tonight) to close out this part of our schedule.”
Whitefield plays three of its final four games at home to finish the regular season. The WolfPack have a bye week following tonight’s game and plays two of their final three games at home against region opponents. Its lone road game will be a visit to Mount Vernon in Atlanta.
“The administration and the parents are really excited to have us home,” Joiner said. “We’ve been on a lot of road trips this year, and we appreciate our fans for being with us. I feel like these trips prepare you for the playoffs because you might see some of these teams down the road.
“After being at Columbus and Rabun the last two weeks, it’s exciting for us to be home. We expect to draw a big crowd, and there’s nothing like being at home where our fans really get behind us. We’re excited to finish this stretch of the season. We want to build momentum at home and try to get homefield advantage for the playoffs.”
Elbert County brings a strong offense and defense into the matchup. The Blue Devils, who are averaging 32.5 points per game while holding opponents to 13.67 points per contest, beat the Wolfpack by a touchdown in their lone previous meeting two years ago.
“(Elbert County coach Shannon Jarvis) is one of the best coaches in Georgia history,” Joiner said. “He’s done a great job turning around that program, and they’re off to their best start in 11 years.
“Elbert County is physical and fast on defense with guys that pop off the screen. A lot of the guys that were on their team two years ago are still there, so they have a ton of experience. Offensively, they run the ball well. Quan Moss is averaging 200 yards per game and their guys do a great job up front. They have two quarterbacks that throw when they want to.
“They’re a strong, fast, well-coached team and we’ll have to be prepared for an aggressive game (tonight).”
