KENNESAW -- Whitefield Academy scored 21-straight points in the final four minutes to stun North Cobb Christian and post a 28-18 victory on Friday night.
Trailing 18-7, Wolfpack quarterback Cole Peterson connected with Cooper Craig twice for 63 yards to bring the Wolfpack to the Eagles’ 1. Caleb LaVallee capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to make it a one-score game at 18-13.
Whitefield Academy recovered the ensuing onside kick at the 19-yard line, perpetuating its momentum. Five plays later, LaVallee scored from five yards out to give the Wolfpack their first lead of the night, 21-18.
“It was just one of those nights,” Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said, “I think the harder they fought the better chance they gave themselves to finish it.”
North Cobb Christian tried to recover from the sudden change in momentum, but it was to no avail. Collin Schuster intercepted Luke Brock deep in Eagles’ territory and returned it for a touchdown to put Whitefield up 28-18. The Eagles got one more chance, but turned the ball over on downs.
The win gives the Wolfpack their first 3-0 start since 2002.
“This is a special group,” Joiner said. “We talked about it before the game, when the game might have gotten tough, we might get down, but they have to look at each other and know they’re not quitting.”
Peterson finished with 272 yards passing and a touchdown. LaVallee, the team’s top rusher of the night, capped off his performance with 46 yards and two touchdowns. Craig finished with six catches for 133 yards.
Despite the loss, North Cobb Christian coach Matt Jones said he was proud of his team.
“There were a lot of positives. The kids were resilient,” he said. “You know the score did not end up, but that’s not indicative of the game.
“We played our style of football and we were able to be physical with them.”
Jadin Coates was key for the Eagles after finishing with 136 rushing yards. Brock ended the night with 98 yards passing and a touchdown. Trey Priester finished with 44 yards rushing and a touchdown, while Skyler Parker had 62 yards receiving.
In the first quarter, Priester put his team on the board with a 1-yard touchdown run to make the score 6-0.
North Cobb Christian went up 12-0 when Brock connected with Jacob Cruz for a 4-yard touchdown pass.
On the Eagles first drive of the third quarter, Trey Stephens scored a 20-yard field goal for a 15-0 lead.
Whitefield Academy got its first score of the night in the third quarter when Peterson connected for a 15-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Baxter to cut the lead to 15-7.
In the fourth quarter, North Cobb Christian’s Will Mosely intercepted Peterson at the 50-yard line. Trey Stephens capped the drive off with a 29-yard field goal to put his team up 18-7 with 5 minutes remaining.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.