Game: St. Francis (4-3) at Whitefield Academy (5-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Whitefield Academy 20, St. Francis 17
All-time series: Whitefield Academy leads 5-3
Prediction: Whitefield Academy 38, St. Francis 20
After much wait, Whitefield Academy kicks off Region 6A Division I play as it hosts St. Francis on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
“Our guys are really excited,” Whitefield Academy coach Coleman Joiner said. “It’s kind of a new season, and an opportunity to start to compete for, play for and position ourselves for a region championship.”
The Wolfpack does not enter the game without experience, though. Within their seven-game non-region schedule, they faced three top-10 ranked teams — No. 2 Macon County, No. 3 Rabun County and No. 9 Elbert County. They won the match-up against Macon County 35-30 to start the season, but dropped their games against Rabun County, 28-14, and Elbert County, 35-24.
The Knights, who also faced a tough non-region schedule, come into the game after consecutive losses to top-10 ranked teams, No. 3 Bowdon (23-18) and No. 3 ranked Elbert County (17-14).
“We have had that tough non-region schedule, and I think one thing about it is that it definitely prepares us for a game like this week,” Joiner said. “St. Francis is really good, we have played a couple of the same teams, but they have also played a tough non-region schedule. We knew when we got to this point in the season it was going to be a big few games.”
Whitefield Academy’s offense, led by Ayden Duncanson who has thrown for 1,021 yards and ran for 687, is averaging 29.8 points per game. It will be facing a St. Francis defense that is allowing 17 points a game.
The Wolfpack defense, who allows 16 points a game, will have to control a Knights offense which puts up 22 points a game. Caleb Lavallee leads the defense with 122 total tackles, three sacks and two interceptions.
