MABLETON -- Whitefield Academy scored on a fumble return for a touchdown before the crowd had settled into its seats and rolled to its fourth straight victory 57-6 over King’s Ridge on Friday.
The Wolfpack also scored on kickoff returns of 81 and 49 yards, and bad snap on a King's Ridge punt, which was recovered by Whitefield in the end zone.
“Obviously, after a game like this, we’re really excited,” said Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner. “Not just because we won our fourth in a row, but I was pleased we put together a complete game. These guys are really excited and we want to compete for a region championship and this was a step toward that.”
The Wolfpack improved to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in Region 6A play. Sophomore quarterback Cole Peterson completed 5 of 8 passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns, both to Bryce Davis. Fellow signal-caller Ayden Duncanson also threw a touchdown pass, his to Charlie Baxter for 25 yards in the second quarter.
Davis, who finished with three catches for 56 yards, had the 81-yard return, while Justin Tinch had the 49-yarder.
“Those are just two guys out of a lot of them who we think can make big plays when the ball is in their hands,” said Joiner. “We’ve been waiting all year to get some plays like that from our special teams. Davis really set the tone and he took the first one home. Justin is his best friend and he wasn’t going to be shown up. They’re just both really explosive players.”
The Wolfpack defense held the visiting Tigers to 127 yards of total offense -- all on the ground -- and caused five fumbles, three of which they recovered.
Whitefield wasted no time in jumping on top of struggling Kings Ridge (1-4, 0-3) and led 21-0 after one quarter and 35-0 at the half. The onslaught continued in the second half as Whitefield scored on a 36-yard pass from Peterson to Davis early in the third quarter. The 42-0 score prompted a running clock.
It was important for Whitefield to set the tone early after last week’s dramatic overtime win.
“It’s huge,” said Joiner. “We knew they were tough and we’re going to play hard. Their option is tough to stop and we knew we couldn’t mess around.”
Kings Ridge was led by senior Julian Joseph, who ran for 102 yards. Matt Morris scored on a 1-yard run on the last play of the third quarter for the Tigers’ only points.
The Wolfpack travels to region-rival Mount Paran next week. Whitefield remains tied with Fellowship Christian, which had the week off, at the top of Region 6-A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.