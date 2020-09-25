For the third time this year, Whitefield Academy’s football schedule was affected by the coronavirus.
Friday afternoon, St. Francis officials canceled their game at Whitefield because a member of the Knights’ football program had tested positive.
Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said he immediately started working the phones trying to find a replacement game for either Saturday or next week, when his team was originally scheduled to be off.
“We’re looking for a game,” Joiner said. “We are even willing to play (Saturday). We told the kids to be on stand-by.”
It marked the first time in two weeks that a Cobb County team had had a game canceled, but the eighth time overall since the season began.
Marietta and Wheeler had their respective season openers canceled, but they were able to work out a way to play one another. Kell, which lost out on playing Hillgrove in Week 2, replaced that game with Friday’s matchup against Blessed Trinity.
Whitefield has not been so lucky.
Before the season, the Wolfpack lost games against Riverside Military Academy and Our Lady of Mercy, two schools which chose to forgo playing the fall sports seasons. St. Francis was supposed to have been a replacement game for Riverside, while no new game had been scheduled for Whitefield’s original regular-season finale against Region 2A rival Our Lady of Mercy.
Whitefield is 1-2 on the season, but it has the county’s leading passer in Ayden Duncanson (658 yards, 5 touchdowns, 5 interceptions) and leading receiver Myles Redding (20 receptions, 482 yards, 4 touchdowns).
