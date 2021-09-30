Game: Heritage (Newnan) (0-4) at Whitefield Academy (4-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Whitefield 28, Heritage 6
All-time series: Whitefield leads 1-0
Prediction: Whitefield 35, Heritage 21
Whitefield Academy looks to bounce back from a tough one-point loss last week to Brookstone when it hosts Heritage (Newnan) in non-region action at Wolfpack Stadium on Friday.
Whitefield, which saw its season-opening four-game win streak come to end, didn’t make enough plays to win the game, according to coach Coleman Joiner. It was a tough lessoned learned and they expect to use the setback as fuel for Friday and beyond.
“Brookstone has been like a rival the last couple of years,” Joiner said. “They beat us by three points two years ago in knocking us out of the playoffs, and we came from behind to beat them by three last year.
“We expected they’d be a tough opponent and we felt like it was a relatively good game. But, it came down to three or four plays that I think cost us. It’s not a major deal now, but when you play a good team who has good coaching you can’t make those kinds of mistakes. We’re glad it happened in Week 5 and not in Week 10 or 11.
“I told the boys and the staff that good teams aren’t afraid to lose. We’ll learn from it and move on. We’re not going to play the ‘what if’ game. We’re going to see what (Brookstone) exposed and to not make those mistakes again this week.”
Whitefield is expected to come out victorious against Heritage. The Wolfpack are averaging 25 points per game while giving up only 12. Heritage is capable of scoring points in bunches and is averaging 17.3 per game. The defense has been its Achilles heel as it allows 33.5.
“Heritage has a new coach who was an assistant coach at Jacksonville University a couple of years ago,” Joiner said. “Even though their 0-4, they’ve battled adversity and on film they look like a team capable of doing big things.
“They’re big up front with a big tailback. They’re athletic on the perimeter and the quarterback has good skills. They’re looking for their first win of the year. They have a lot of talent.”
Led by quarterback Cole Peterson (82-of-129, 1,082 yards, 5 TDs), running backs Caleb LaVallee (54 car., 424 yds. 7 TDs) and Howard Allen (40 car., 291 yds. 2 TDs) and receivers Cooper Craig (21 rec., 295 yds., 2 TD), Ayden Duncanson (21 rec., 287 yds., TD) and Ian Weihe (15 rec., 205 yds., TD), the Wolfpack hope to start fast and score often. Last week, Peterson surpassed Trey Miller (3,926 yards) to become Whitefield’s all-time leading passer with 4,182 career yards.
“Cole’s one of the leading passers in the county and I’m really pleased with his leadership of our offense,” Joiner said. “He’s a steady presence and the kids really rally around him. He’s worked really hard over the last four years, and I’m impressed with the work he’s done.”
