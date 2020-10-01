Game: Dodge County (1-1) at Whitefield Academy (1-2), Sat., 2 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Dodge County 33, Whitefield Academy 21
Whitefield Academy was sent scrambling to find a new opponent after last week’s scheduled opponent, St. Francis, canceled on the day of the game after a manager tested positively for the coronavirus.
“(St. Francis) was coming to us,” Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said. “We started working the phones immediately and stayed at it all weekend trying to find someone else to play.
“This was the second home game we lost to the virus. We were adamant to salvage one of those dates and felt strongly about getting a home game for our community to see the kids play. So, if we were going to find an opponent, they’d have to be willing to come to us.”
That persistent attitude finally paid off for Joiner and the coaching staff after Dodge County agreed to face off against the Wolfpack at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Wolfpack Stadium.
“We connected late (Sunday),” Joiner said. “They only thing they asked was whether we’d be flexible to playing on Saturday instead of Friday since they’re coming from about three hours away.
“We wanted our boys to play this week, no matter who it was. So, we worked out the details (Monday) morning and the deal was done by noon. We’re excited to play.”
A Region 3AA school with six region championships in its 64-year history, Dodge County has made the playoffs the last eight seasons and has won 10 or more games three of the last five years.
“As soon as the deal was done, we exchanged film and the coaching staff went to work,” Joiner said. “The coaches did a great job putting together a scouting report, and we have a good idea about who we’re playing. They’re a big, physical down south Georgia team that’s battled tested. They beat last year’s (Class) AA state champs earlier this month, so we know this team can play.
“They’re good at the skill positions. Their coach does a great job getting his kids ready. We know they’re going to be a challenge. We’re looking to compete well and have a chance in the fourth quarter.”
Whitefield’s dropped its last two games after winning its season opener. The Wolfpack has played well thus far as it keeps its focus on region play in the final two weeks of the season.
“Our record doesn’t reflect how good we are,” Joiner said. “We’ve had a tough schedule so far and Dodge County will add to that. We’re looking to get better and be ready for region.”
