Whitefield Academy will look to bounce back as it makes another road trip and travels to Columbus to face Brookstone on Friday.
The Wolfpack (4-1) fell 28-14 at No. 3 Rabun County team last week. Despite the loss, coach Coleman Joiner said his team is ready to get back at it this week.
“We have talked to our boys a lot about this past Friday, with it not being some big kind of season-changing failure, but just a missed opportunity,” Joiner said. “Morale has been good. We know there were some things we would have liked to do a little bit better and a little bit different last Friday that we feel are easily fixable. Spirits were high, and it was not too difficult at all to get back to work.”
Now, Whitefield will turn its attention to facing a Brookstone team that knocked it out of the first round of the Class A Private state playoffs last year with a 14-10 loss.
It will be the sixth meeting between the teams, though the Cougars were among a group of private school programs that have since left the Georgia High School Association for the Georgia Independent School Association.
“There is a little bit of a sense that (our boys) would like to get this one back,” Joiner said. “We are trying to temper those emotions, and it is a different team that we are playing. We are not in the same situation as last year. It’s a non-region game, and so we are trying to keep it business as usual and prepare like we do every week.”
Brookstone (3-1) is also coming off of its first loss of the season, falling 37-34 to Stratford Academy last week. The Cougars’ offense is averaging 31 points a game and will be facing a Wolfpack defense that is allowing an average of just 14 points a game.
Caleb LaVallee leads the Whitefield defense with 85 total tackles, including 11 tackles for loss and three sacks, while Bo Thompson follows with 39 total tackles along with one sack.
The Wolfpack offense, which is averaging 32 points a game, will be up against a Cougar defense that is allowing 24 points a game and gave up its most points this season (37) in its loss to Stratford.
Quarterback Ayden Duncanson has thrown for 707 yards and 11 touchdowns, while he also leads the Wolfpack with 505 rushing on 41 carries, including seven rushing touchdowns. Merce Relaford follows Duncanson with 245 yards on 22 carries, with two rushing touchdowns.
