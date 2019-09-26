Game: Whitefield Academy (3-1) at St. Francis (2-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last Year: Whitefield 34, St. Francis 6
All-time series: Whitefield leads 4-3
Prediction: Whitefield 27, St. Francis 10
Off to a 2-0 region start, Whitefield Academy will look to continue its early success when it travels to take on Region 6A, Subregion B opponents St. Francis.
Last week, the Wolfpack’s defense and running game dominated Pinecrest. The Paladins managed only 79 total offensive yards and turned the ball over four times, three by interception and once by fumble. The Wolfpack also sacked Pinecrest’s quarterback five times.
“Our defense shows up every single week,” Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said. “I think that’s a testament to our defensive coordinator John Hunter and the staff on that side. They really set the tone.”
Offensively, Whitefield dominated on the ground, gaining 340 yards rushing. Jaden Griffith led the way with 145 yards, while Ethan Garret contributed 75 and Ayden Duncanson added 70 of his own.
Despite moving the ball well all game and finishing with nearly 500 yards of total offense, the Wolfpack scored only 6 points in the first half. Penalties and mistakes stalled drives and kept points off the scoreboard, something that probably takes root in a weird schedule last week.
The Wolfpack’s prior game against Mount Pisgah was played on Monday, only four days before the game with Pinecrest. Joiner attributes some of the sloppiness to a lack of practice time, but maintains that they still need to be better.
“It took us out of our rhythm, losing an entire practice day,” Joiner said. “It removes a little bit of time for the mental preparation, breaking down film and just being able to be sure of what we’re doing. In hindsight, I probably would have gone with a little bit simpler of a game plan so we wouldn’t have to use that as an excuse, but I still think we could have played better.”
Now Whitefield gets a full week to prepare for a true measuring stick game against a team they expect to be competing with for the region title as the season winds down.
“I’ve been preaching to our team all week that this would be a huge win if we’re able to come out on top,” Joiner said. “I think in years past, St. Francis was looked at as more of a basketball school and maybe one of those teams that some of our guys when they were younger would take for granted. We’re not allowing our guys to think that way at all this year.”
St. Francis’ defense has played well in its three games so far, registering eleven sacks as a unit and regularly forcing turnovers. Their offense is led by quarterback Josh Gil, who has thrown for 619 yards and rushed for 92 more.
The Knights will also have the advantage of playing at home.
“We’ve got to match their intensity,” Joiner said. “They’re very athletic, maybe one of the bigger teams that we’ll play as well. We know that we’ve got to go out and play a near perfect football game to have the success we want to have.”
