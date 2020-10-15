Game: Whitefield Academy (3-2) at Heritage School (0-5), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Whitefield Academy 30, Heritage School 7
The theme for Whitefield Academy this season is who is going to step up next?
Coach Coleman Joiner said his defense has been solid during the first four games, despite giving up 98 points.
Last week turned out to be a different story. It was the offense that stepped up and made big plays in helping in helping the Wolfpack beat Brookstone for the first time in four tries in a 34-31 shootout.
As solid as Whitefield’s defense has been, last week’s game exposed weaknesses in the secondary that the Wolfpack look to correct as they prepare for Friday’s matchup against the Heritage School.
The first-year GHSA program, a perennial power in the Georgia Independent School Association, is searching for its first victory of the season.
“Heritage likes to throw it a lot,” Joiner said. “For the first time this year, we’ve had issues in the secondary, and we want to tighten that up. We also want to continue to sustain drives on offense.”
Sustaining drives did not seem to be a problem against Brookstone as they exchanged points throughout the game. Whitefield happened to get the last laugh with 18 seconds left when Ayden Duncanson thew a touchdown pass to Eric Little from inside the 10-yard line.
Nico Jacobson sealed the win with an interception.
Whitefield’s offense is expected to be even stronger now that quarterback Cole Peterson is healthy. Peterson and Duncanson shared duties under center in the second half with Peterson tossing three second-half touchdowns. Joiner said the duo will continue to rotate at the position for the remainder of the season like they did a year ago with Peterson expected to start.
“It’s something we’ve done for the past couple of years,” Joiner said. “Cole has been the starter the last two years, but this is something that our offense benefits from.”
Peterson and Duncanson combined for 1,515 passing yards and 18 touchdowns last season in leading the Wolfpack to the state playoffs with a 7-4 record.
Duncanson showed his ability as a starter the first four games of the season by throwing for 866 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.
