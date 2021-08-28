ROME -- Four days earlier, all signs pointed toward Whitefield Academy traveling two hours for a football game at Elbert County.
Instead, the Wolfpack found an opponent closer to home and snatched a victory from the jaws of defeat, as Caleb Lavallee's 42-yard touchdown capped a 96-yard game-winning drive to edge Darlington 14-13 on Friday.
"Games like this show who's a ballplayer," Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said. "It doesn't matter who you line up with. If you're a ballplayer, if you're a guy that believes you're one of the best on the field, then it comes out in games like this."
Lavallee's second touchdown of the night came with 3:59 to play in the fourth quarter, propelling the Wolfpack to a 2-0 start.
Whitefield got into position with a 40-yard pass to Ayden Duncanson, and then Lavallee broke tackles en route to the end zone.
After a scoreless, and penalty-filled 20 minutes, Darlington broke the deadlock when D’Marion Floyd raced 40 yards to the end zone for a touchdown. With 3:42 to play before halftime, the Tigers led 6-0.
Whitefield Academy countered, as senior quarterback Cole Peterson led a long drive down the field before Lavallee finished it off with a 5-yard rushing score with just under 30 seconds to go before halftime.
"Caleb Lavallee, I said it last week, I think he's the best player in Single A-Private," Joiner said.
After a 50-minute lightning delay, Darlington scored the first points of the second half when quarterback Jack Payne found Eli Thompson for a 60-yard touchdown late in the third quarter, but Lavallee's late fourth-quarter score sealed the comeback road victory.
"We're a really young team," Joiner said. "We're playing a lot of sophomores and juniors. The mission and vision we've set before this team ... is coming to fruition. No matter how young they are, no matter how much limited experience they have, they'll compete with anyone."
