Whitefield Academy hosts Strong Rock in home opener
- By Anna Snyder MDJ Sports Correspondent
Updated: August 25, 2022 @ 9:12 pm
Game: Strong Rock Christian (0-1) at Whitefield Academy (1-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Whitefield Academy won 26-12 (2015)
All-time series: Whitefield Academy leads 3-0
Prediction: Whitefield Academy 27, Strong Rock 13
Whitefield Academy got its 2022 season started off on the right foot last week with a huge 35-30 win over Macon County.
“Everyone feels really good,” Whitefield Academy coach Coleman Joiner said. “I think getting out on the other side of that (game), and having been successful in all three phases of the game, it just makes us feel really good about what we can end up being by the end of this season.”
Now, the Wolfpack turns their attention to hosting Strong Rock Christian on Friday at Whitefield Stadium for their highly anticipated home opener.
Whitefield Academy is facing a Patriots team that has yet to have a winning season in its 15-year history, and dropped its season opener 26-12 last week against Mount de Sales.
It will be the teams first meeting since 2015, and Joiner’s first time facing the program and first-year coach Myron Jackson. Despite this, Joiner said his team’s focus remains on itself as it heads into the match-up on Friday.
“We are expecting to be better than we were a week ago,” he said. “That is our focus this week, as we know Strong Rock is coming off a loss to a really good Mount de Sales team, and they competed really hard, so we know they are going to come in here and play really hard and they are going to be well coached, so we are really focused on making sure we are the best version of ourselves come kick-off time Friday.”
