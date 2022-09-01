Game: Whitefield Academy (2-0) at Providence Christian (0-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Whitefield Academy won 42-0 (2015)
All-time series: Whitefield Academy leads 2-0
Prediction: Whitefield Academy 35, Providence 14
Whitefield Academy looks to carry its momentum into Week 3 as it travels to Lilburn to take on Providence Christian on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The Wolfpack have had a strong start to the 2022 season, putting up 35 points in each of its first two games, and outscoring opponents 70-30.
“Our focus is about doing everything possible to try and continue that momentum,” Whitefield Academy coach Coleman Joiner said. “Seasons are long, and it’s all about gaining ground as you move forward, so we just want to continue to improve.”
In Whitefield Academy’s 35-0 win over Strong Rock Christian last week, all 35 points came in the first half. Ayden Duncanson led the Wolfpack offense in the victory with 178 total yards and a 65-yard rushing touchdown.
Now, Whitefield Academy turns its attention to its third meeting against a Storm team it has not faced since 2015.
Providence Christian, which is coming off a 48-9 loss against Hebron Christian last week, is under new leadership this season, with coach Joe Sturdivant at the helm.
“They have not had a ton of success on the scoreboard yet, but they play as hard and they are as physical as any team we have faced so far,” Joiner said. “They are really big and aggressive up front, so we know they are going to be extremely well prepared and well coached. But we are preparing for them like we would anyone else, just trying to have a great plan and get our boys' minds to where we know we are going to play our best game to give ourselves the best chance to win.”
