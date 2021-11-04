Game: Fellowship Christian (8-1) at Whitefield Academy (6-3), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Fellowship 31, Whitefield 9 (Nov. 1, 2019)
All-time series: Whitefield leads 7-5
Prediction: Fellowship 35, Whitefield 28
Whitefield Academy closes out its regular season with a non-region game against Fellowship Christian at Wolfpack Stadium on Friday.
The Wolfpack didn’t have a 10th game last year after former Region 2A private school Our Lady of Mercy disbanded its football program. Coach Coleman Joiner wanted his team to have one last opportunity to play a game before the postseason begins, so he turned to an old familiar rival to make that happen.
“Our Lady of Mercy was the fourth team in our region and we had them scheduled originally,” Joiner said. “But, they’re not playing football. Last year, we didn’t fill their spot on our schedule. But, during the offseason we were able to talk to a few schools and Fellowship Christian was able to accommodate us.
“We’ve played them a lot in the past when we use to both be in the same region, so we have a relationship with them. It’s a bit of a rivalry, so they seemed like a great fit for us and finish out our regular season.”
The game completes a daunting regular season for the Wolfpack, who will have faced five ranked teams this year. Whitefield beat two of those ranked opponents earlier in the season. It closes out its campaign facing three top-five ranked teams in their final four games.
“This is a game that’s preparing us for the playoffs,” Joiner said. “Fellowship is a very talented team. They have a new coach (Tim McFarlin) who’s one of the best in history in this state. He came over from Blessed Trinity after winning a couple of state championships there, and now he’s taken over Fellowship to keep that program moving forward. He knows what he’s doing, and it should be a great matchup for us Friday.”
As important as a win would be is also the prospect of finishing the regular season healthy entering the playoffs. Joiner said he wants his players to execute and play well, but he also doesn’t want to see anyone get hurt.
“A game like this is a double-edged sword,” he said. “You want to test yourself and be hot and playing well going into the playoffs, but you also want to get out of the game healthy. I know we’ll give our best effort as will Fellowship Christian.”
Caleb McMickle has thrown for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Paladins, who boast a potent rushing attack. Nick Persiano is the team’s leading rusher with 312 yards and 11 touchdowns.
“They’re an I-formation, run the football team,” Joiner said. “They do a good job with play action to get you off rhythm and out of sync, so stopping the run is key.”
Cole Peterson leads the Wolfpack with 1,757 yards passing and 12 touchdowns, while Caleb LaVallee has 667 yards and 10 scores. Ayden Duncanson has 34 receptions for 546 yards and three touchdowns.
“This is our senior night,” Joiner said. “This is a group of seniors who were freshmen when I got the job here, so this is a special class for me. They want to have their own legacy. We’ll be playing similar teams to Fellowship Christian if we want to make a playoff run.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.