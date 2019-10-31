Game: Whitefield Academy (7-1, 6-0) at Fellowship (8-0, 6-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Fellowship 44, Whitefield Academy 42
All-time series: Fellowship leads 7-4
Prediction: Fellowship 35, Whitefield Christian 28
Whitefield Academy and Fellowship have been perfect in Region 6A (B) so far this season, and the two teams will play for a chance to play for a region championship.
Whitefield will have its hands full against the Paladins offense.
Fellowship has scored more than 40 points in every game this season and has beaten teams by an average of five touchdowns.
“We want to match their physicality,” Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said. “Whitefield hasn’t been known for their physicality. This year, we’ve been exceptional at skill positions. We have talented athletes and are a physical football team.”
The Wolfpack are looking to establish the run, and quarterback Ayden Duncanson has shown that he can run the ball as well as he can throw it.
He threw for 110 yards in Whitefield’s 42-7 win over Walker last week while rushing for 82. He had long touchdown runs of 32 and 48 yards while throwing for an additional two scores.
“We want to take the same approach (against Fellowship) as we did two weeks ago with Mount Paran Christian and last week against Walker,” Joiner said. “We want to be a better football team this week than we were when we played Walker.”
— By Adam Carrington
Game: Mount Pisgah (2-6, 2-4) at Walker (4-4, 3-3), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Mt. Pisgah 35, Walker 14
All-time series: Mount Pisgah leads 5-2
Prediction: Walker 21, Mt. Pisgah 14
Walker is looking to bounce back from a tough loss to Cobb County rival Whitefield Academy last week when it hosts Mount Pisgah tonight.
The Wolverines are sitting at fourth on their side of the region behind Fellowship Christian, Whitefield Academy and St. Francis, and a win would likely help them retain that position.
Mount Pisgah is tied with Mount Paran Christian at fifth behind Walker.
“We’ve had a good week of practice,” Walker coach Matt Casper said. “The kids were focused and feel good about where we are. Every region game is important and that’s how we are approaching this game. We are in a position where we control your destiny.”
Having more players on the roster has helped Walker become more competitive in 2019 after winning only one game last season in the season finale.
Basketball star Omar Cooper was among the newcomers this season, and he and Jake Tasman have been a great receiving duo for first-year starting quarterback Charlie Condon. Keon Smart is also enjoying a breakout year at both running back and receiver.
“We were fortunate as the year has gone on to get a lot of kids involved in the game,” Casper said. “We’re starting to see that pay off. We’re excited about the opportunity to play more guys.”
— By Adam Carrington
Game: Darlington (8-0, 5-0) at North Cobb Christian (6-2, 3-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: North Cobb Christian 35, Darlington 21
All-time series: Darlington leads 2-1
Prediction: North Cobb Christian 28, Darlington 24
Friday’s game between North Cobb Christian and Darlington could have been a winner take all matchup for the top spot in Region 6A (A) and a place in the region championship game the following week.
Instead, after a heartbreaking one-point loss thanks to a blocked extra point with 1:34 left last Friday against Christian Heritage, the Eagles find themselves a longshot for the region title, but still comfortably in playoff position before welcoming the undefeated region leaders this week.
“I was happy with how we played at times,” North Cobb Christian coach Mark Hollars said after the game. “It was just a couple plays that made the difference.”
The loss didn’t drop North Cobb Christian in the GHSA power ratings, as the Eagles remained at No. 13 in the Class A-Private rankings, well inside the playoff picture with two games left. Darlington, the No. 3 team in those same rankings, offer an opportunity for a big jump and possibly a first round bye if the Eagles can defend their home field on Friday night.
Darlington’s defense has allowed only 69 points all season and has shut its opponents out three times. That strong defense is complemented by an offense averaging over 37 points per game, featuring a line anchored by four-star offensive tackle Tate Ratledge, a Georgia commit.
North Cobb Chrisitan was unable to make the plays it needed to pull of the upset of Christian Heritage last week, but with that experience under their belts, the Eagles could capitalize on another upset opportunity only a week later.
— By Marshall White
MDJ Sports Writer
Game: Pinecrest (1-7. 1-5) at Mount Paran (3-4, 2-4), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Mount Paran 14, Pinecrest 7
All-time series: Mount Paran leads 5-1
Prediction: Mount Paran 28, Pinecrest 14
Mount Paran is coming off three consecutive region losses after starting off the season winning three of its first four games.
That slump has dropped the Eagles down to No. 27 in the most recent Georgia High School Association power ratings, three spots away from a playoff position inside the top 24. Mount Paran hasn’t missed the state playoffs since 2012.
Against a 1-7 Pinecrest team this week, the Eagles must win to have any hope of sneaking into the playoffs. After that, they will have the region crossover game to make one more statement before the playoff bracket is set.
“We’ve just got to win the next one,” Mount Paran coach Mitch Jordan said after Friday’s loss to St. Francis. “We’re just going to have to put this one behind us and focus on Pinecrest and see what the crossover looks like.”
The Eagles allowed a very talented St. Francis team to amass 496 total yards against them last week, 286 of which came on the ground. That, combined with good offensive drives that stalled before reaching the end zone or field goal range, put Mount Paran in a hole it couldn’t dig itself out of.
If Mount Paran can find a way to finish drives, Pinecrest seems like the perfect opponent to get the win they need before playing its final regular season game.
— By Marshall White
MDJ Sports Writer
