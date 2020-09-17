Game: Marietta (1-0) at McEachern (0-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: McEachern 14, Marietta 12
All-time series: McEachern leads 19-12-1
Prediction: Marietta 31, McEachern 17
Although there won’t be as much at stake with the teams playing in different regions, the matchp between McEachern and Marietta on Friday is expected to be just as intense.
Last year, Marietta lost 14-12 to McEachern at Northcutt Stadium. While the loss stung, it also turned the tide as the Blue Devils went on to win the next eight games and the Class AAAAAAA state championship.
“This is one of the biggest rivalries in metro Atlanta,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “We’re look forward to it, no matter what. There will be good things that come out of playing in big games.”
McEachern appeared be shell-shocked following its lopsided 55-21 loss to Grayson at home last week, with coach Franklin Stephens saying, “It’s very frustrating. I thought we had a good week practice after that North Gwinnett game, but we came out (Friday) and didn’t do a good job.”
As Stephens reflected on the opening two losses against two of the state’s top Class AAAAAAA programs — McEachern also lost to North Gwinnett — he is noticing the positives as he is grooming a less experienced team than the one that went to the state quarterfinals last year.
A win over Marietta, which has 19 new starters on the roster, would be one way to bounce back.
“Right now, we are not doing well on the scoreboard, but we are getting done everything that we needed to get done,” Stephens said. “You want the positives to happen faster, but the negatives are so large, that is the only thing that gets looked at.
“Marietta still has good players. They may not have the caliber of kids they had last year from a maturity perspective, but the kids who stepped in their shoes play hard and are very well coached.
What does get looked at is that the Indians are giving up too many big plays on defense. Turnovers and penalties are an issue, and 55 points was the most McEachern has given up in a home game.
What the coaches are most impressed with is the team fighting through the adversity. The Indians got back into the Grayson game after trailing 13-0 early. Against North Gwinnett, the game was in question late in the third quarter.
McEachern has struggled getting the running game going. Mekhi Crawley is leading the way through two games with 71 yards rushing.
That has put more pressure on the passing game, but Bryce Archie has thrown for 395 yards and a touchdown. He also has four interceptions, three of which have been returned for touchdowns.
“It’s getting better with repetition, but we have to get better tackling and getting off blocks,” Franklin said. “Some of those things will get better with time. The question is, you still have to win on the scoreboard. That’s what people want to see.”
Marietta had a bye last week after beating Wheeler soundly in its season opener.
The Blue Devils took an early three-touchdown lead before winning 35-14. Quarterback Tyler Hughes was 18-of-29 for 219 yards and three touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing with 43 yards.
Kamdyn Perry proved to be Hughes’ go-to guy in the opener. He caught six passes for 112 yards and a touchdown.
Despite taking care of business in the opener, Morgan said there is room for improvement. A couple of areas that stand out are limiting the big play on defense and being more efficient in running the football.
“It was our first game and I thought we did some good things,” Morgan said. “There are areas that we need to be improve on and we look forward to getting better every week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.