MARIETTA -- Wheeler blew through Cherokee, rushing for 459 yards, en route to a 35-21 win Friday at Corky Kell Stadium.
The Wildcats outscored the Warriors 21-7 in the second half.
Wheeler (4-2, 1-0 Region 5AAAAAAA) did not attempt a pass after halftime. Instead, the Wildcats rode the legs of running backs Josiah Allen and Kentrell Brown, as well quarterback Marcus Romain. That trio rushed for 242 yards on 21 second-half carries.
“I challenged the kids at halftime, and they responded,” Wheeler coach Bryan Love said. “I challenged the offensive line and said, 'If we’re going to win this game, it will be because of you.'”
Allen provided the majority of Wheeler’s offensive fireworks, with the sophomore amassing 334 rushing yards on 22 attempts. Allen consistently broke through arm tackles and dragged defenders along with him as he racked up yardage.
“He’s a special young man, I’m fortunate and blessed I get to coach him,” Love said. “He ran great, but we have to give kudos to those offense linemen in front and those running backs blocking for him.”
Romain kicked off the third quarter scoring with a 19-yard touch scamper that ended with him diving just inside the end-zone pylon.
Allen followed with touchdowns on the next two drives -- one on a direct snap from 20 yards out and the last on a 42-yard dash to effectively put the game out of reach with 6minutes left.
“(Allen is) a great running back, but at the end of the day, we didn’t tackle very well," Cherokee coach Josh Shaw said. "We’re just not playing real disciplined on that side of the ball right now."
Cherokee (1-5, 0-1) put together a late fourth-quarter drive that culminated in a 5-yard touchdown pass from Tanner Savasir to Gracen Sexton with 2 minutes remaining. The Warriors could not execute the ensuing onside kick and Wheeler ran out the clock.
The Warriors struck on their first possession when Jayce Jones took an end-around 27 yards to put Cherokee ahead 7-0, but the Wildcats responded emphatically when Allen burst through the Cherokee defense for a 62-yard touchdown romp.
Midway through the second quarter, Savasir scrambled and found Peyton Butler standing alone in the end zone for a 33-yard touchdown pass to put Cherokee back up 14-7.
Wheeler then ran off a six-play, 80 yard drive that was capped off by a 31-yard scamper by Romain to tie the game.
Wheeler’s defense forced a three-and-out on Cherokee’s following possession. The Wildcats marched down the field on a 12-play, 88-yard drive with time winding down in the first half. Cherokee’s defense held, though, forcing an incompletion in the end zone to keep the game tied at halftime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.