Game: Wheeler (0-3) at Osborne (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Wheeler 35, Osborne 3 (Sept 19, 2003)
All-time series: Wheeler leads 11-2-1
Prediction: Wheeler 31, Osborne 14
Wheeler is still on the hunt for its first win of the season as they head to Osborne on Friday night.
The Cardinals are coming off of a 29-8 win over Forest Park last week that broke their 31-game losing streak and gave coach Russ Isham his first win with the program.
Wheeler coach Bryan Love is keeping that in mind when it comes to preparing for this matchup, with the hopes of stunting the Cardinals’ momentum, while getting continued improvement from his squad.
“(Osborne) did some big things with running the football as well as many trick plays,” Love said. “We know they’re going to be fired up and we’ll have our hands full, but we’re going to kick it off and we’ll see who blocks and tackles better.”
The Cardinals were able to build its big lead last week behind running back Ben Agoruah, who ran for 224 yards and two touchdowns against Forest Park.
Wheeler has been focusing on fundamental blocking and tackling during practice, as missed tackles have taken a toll in its losses to Marietta and Sprayberry.
“Sprayberry was a run-dominant team, so you have to make sure that you stop them on first downs and put them in second and long or third and long situations,” Love said.
Offensively it is working on protecting quarterback Alex Stack.
“We’re working on running the football better and searching for ways to make big offensive plays,” Love said. “Sometimes, you have to make sure you run your route depth and play more on what the defense gives us.”
This will be an important matchup for both teams. For Osborne, it wants to feed off last week’s success and get off to a good start in region play. The Cardinals haven’t won a region game since 2015, and they haven’t beaten a Cobb County opponent since 2004.
Wheeler needs a win to avoid an 0-2 start in the region and its first four-game losing streak since 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.