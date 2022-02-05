MARIETTA — Wheeler secured the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Region 6AAAAAA tournament, but it didn’t come easy.
The Wildcats saw a late fourth-quarter lead disappear and then held on after an Osborne 3-pointer at the buzzer at the end of overtime was waved off to win 69-67 in the first of two scheduled meetings between the Region 6AAAAAA contenders at Wheeler Arena on Friday.
Wheeler (19-4, 4-0) appeared to be in trouble as Osborne (18-4, 10-3) erased an eight-point deficit in the final three minutes of regulation to force the game into overtime and then appeared to have won a dramatic victory on a 3-pointer by Zocko Littleton as time ran out, but the shot was ruled not to have been released before the buzzer.
Osborne will get another chance as it hosts Wheeler in the rematch next Wednesday, but the Wildcats have already secured its lock on the top spot in 6AAAAAA.
“That’s a good basketball team over there,” Wheeler coach Larry Thompson said. “They haven’t won 18 games for nothing. Kudos to those dudes. Those dudes battled and battled. I think they got complacent when they got up by eight (in the fourth quarter) and stalled the ball a little bit. I think it took them out of their rhythm a little bit and we had to put our foot on the gas and play a little bit faster. We’ve got our work cut out for us when we go over (to Osborne) to play them on Wednesday.”
It was another disappointing loss for Osborne, which has gone 2-2 since suffering its first loss of the season to Kell 78-69 on Jan. 22 after starting 16-0. Those other losses have been by only one point – 60-59 in overtime to Alexander in a non-region game on Jan. 28 and 49-48 to 6AAAAAA foe Allatoona on Feb. 1.
“At the end, when we went up by eight, we’ve got to be able to close out games,” Osborne coach Demarques Lakes said. “When we played Kell, it happened, with Alexander, it happened, and now Wheeler. We could easily be 22-0 right now. But the guys have got to learn from their mistakes.”
Juvon Gamory scored 16 points, while Isaiah Collier and Kyle Burns added 14 points each and Arrinten Page had 11 to lead the way for Wheeler.
Zocko Littleton scored 20 points and Keshawn McPherson chipped in 14 for Osborne.
Osborne appeared to be in the driver’s seat with a 60-52 lead with 3:29 remaining in regulation, but Wheeler was able to capitalize on three Cardinal turnovers to cut its deficit to 60-59 with 1:17 to go.
The Wildcats went on to take a 64-62 lead with 35 seconds left, but Middleton was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 1.1 seconds left in regulation and was able to sink two of his three free throw attempts to tie the game at 64-all and force it into overtime.
Middleton appeared to have clinched the game for Osborne in dramatic fashion as he hit an off-balanced 3-pointer from the corner at the buzzer in overtime, but the referee ruled the shot was released after the buzzer sounded.
